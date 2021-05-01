Spring Game notes: Huskers work run game in second half; Honas injury 'doesn't look good'; Manning coming on

Toure likes the thought of him and the 6-foot-4 Manning being on the field at the same time.

“I feel like when we’re on the same side, they got to pick one of us to take away, and you can’t take us both away,” Toure said. “So that’s something that’s going to be really important.”

Gunnerson opens eyes: Freshman outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson capped his spring in a nice way, finishing with three tackles and a sack of Adrian Martinez early on.

The 6-6, 250-pounder has prototypical size at the outside linebacker spot, but spent most of 2020 in NU's rehabilitation group. Gunnerson had surgery on both of his hips in high school.

On the sack, he beat none other than Turner Corcoran on a power move. The pair are roommates and close friends and Gunnerson has said previously that Corcoran is a big reason why he picked NU over Iowa State during his recruitment.

"Last year, right as soon as everything got shut down was the practice that he was able to suit up and go through individual (drills)," Corcoran said. "So he was really bummed out when things did get shut down.