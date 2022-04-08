Spring game gives first look at Casey Thompson, Husker QBs in midst of a work-in-progress offseason

Casey Thompson has had a plan for almost every element of his opening months as a member of the Nebraska football program.
The public will get a first look at the on-field portion of his acclimation on Saturday in the Red-White Spring Game, but behind the scenes at practice and in the meeting room, the integration into the Husker program seems to be moving along smoothly.
“Casey’s a great leader. He’s a vocal leader, and then he also leads by his actions,” tight end Nate Boerkircher said earlier this spring. “He spends a lot of extra time watching film, a lot of extra time working on his craft, recovery. I think him leading by example kind of helps everybody else."
“He’s a very vocal leader and guys rally around that,” wide receiver Oliver Martin added. “And it’s not a forced leadership. It’s pretty natural. That’s even better. So, guys rally around that and then he puts in a ton of time studying film, knowing the playbook. So he can come out and execute plays well and he’s asserted himself as the quarterback.”
Thompson detailed earlier this spring the manner in which he watched and learned over his three seasons at Texas. The way he sat back and observed during his opening days in Lincoln and then slowly but surely made his presence felt, taking offensive linemen out for dinner and bowling, throwing with receivers and getting to know everybody else on the roster, too. In the process, he impressed just about anybody who’s been asked for their opinion.
Between the lines, the task is probably even more difficult than getting to know everybody and establishing yourself quickly. Nebraska’s got new coaches, new concepts and eight quarterbacks in spring ball throwing to a big group of receivers, some of whom will be on the field in the fall and some of whom likely won’t.
“I think he’s done a really good job,” wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph said. “I think he’s getting to the point where he’s learning who he’s throwing the ball to, he’s seeing it better right now."
There’s a lot that has to pull together between now and Aug. 27 from scheme to personnel to tailoring the plan to what the starting quarterback — likely Thompson, though Frost said this week NU is “nowhere near” ready to making an announcement like that — feels best about in the playbook.
Not only that, but Thompson and the other NU quarterbacks are getting used to playing the way offensive coordinator Mark Whipple wants them to.
“As guys are learning new things, there’s 100 things they have to know from protections and where their hots are and how to change protections and what the progression is and where their eyes should be based on coverages,” head coach Scott Frost said this week. “I think all that leads to a higher completion percentage and I think there’s just more work to be done here.”
Logan Smothers has started a game in Memorial Stadium. Chubba Purdy started one at Florida State and Thompson led the Big 12 in touchdown passes last year with 24. Even Heinrich Haarberg, the redshirt freshman from Kearney, threw a game-winner in the spring game last year. So while Saturday will be an introduction of sorts between Husker fans and Thompson and Purdy, the on-field portion is much more work-in-progress than any kind of finished product.
“I think that we’ve all got to have a good summer on the offensive side of the ball,” Joseph said. “We’ve all got to have a good summer and I think the summer is going to be big for Casey and the receivers.”
Photos: From Hoffman's memorable run to Pelini's cat, relive the best moments in NU Spring Game history
Spring Game 2021
Nebraska football fans fill the stadium for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic during the Red-White Spring Game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
Spring Game 2021
Nebraska coach Scott Frost and the Huskers run on to the field May 1 before the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game 2021
Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
Virtual Spring Game, 4.18
Tommie Frazier rushes into the end zone during a video game simulation of Nebraska football's 2020 Red-White Spring Game.
EA SPORTS
Virtual Spring Game, 4.18
A pair of Red team members celebrate during a virtual spring game. The White team won 60-57 in overtime Saturday.
EA Sports
Virtual Spring Game, 4.18
Members of the White team celebrate during its 60-57 overtime win against the Red in a virtual Spring Game on Saturday.
EA Sports
Spring Game 2019
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey (7) runs the ball during the second half of the Spring Game on April 13, 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2019
Nebraska coach Scott Frost enjoys a moment after the end of the 2019 Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2019
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez hands the ball off to Brody Belt during the first half of the 2019 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2019
Memorial Stadium is packed for the 2019 Spring Game
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2018
Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out of the tunnel before the 2018 Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2018
Three-year-old Bryn Wilke (left) of Lincoln cheers with the pom-poms of Nebraska cheerleader Morgan Holen before the 2018 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2018
A packed Memorial Stadium watches the first half of the Spring Game on April 21, 2018, Scott Frost's first as Husker coach.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2018
Red team quarterback Tristan Gebbia (14) celebrates a 57-yard touchdown pass to Kade Warner during 2018 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2017
Running back Austin Rose (23) hurdles defensive back Antonio Reed (16) as Avery Roberts (15) looks on during the 2017 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2017
Quarterback Tanner Lee signs autographs for fans after the 2017 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2017
Nebraska coach Mike Riley greets players as they come off the field during a timeout in the second quarter during the 2017 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2017
Defensive linemen Khalil Davis (94) and Carlos Davis (96) charge quarterback Andrew Bunch in the second half of the 2017 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2016
More than 72,000 fans showed up under cloudy skies, persistent wind, yet comfortable temperatures for the 2016 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2016
Members of the Husker volleyball team hoist their national championship trophy after receiving their championship rings on the field during the first half of Nebraska's annual Spring Game on April 16, 2016.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2016
Running back Devine Ozigbo (22) is brought down by defensive end Alex Davis (32) and defensive back Avery Anderson (4) during the 2016 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2015
A total of 76,881 Husker fans showed up for the annual Spring Game on April 11, 2015.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2015
Wide receiver Alonzo Moore (82) misses a touchdown pass thanks to the tight coverage of defensive back Avery Anderson during the 2015 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2014
Quarterback Tommy Armstrong passes the ball during the 2014 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2014
Making light of a recent tweet, Nebraska coach Bo Pelini emerges from the Tunnel Walk carrying a cat before Nebraska’s annual Spring Game on April 12, 2014.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2014
Running back Imani Cross (32) tries to hold off defensive back Nate Gerry (right) during the 2014 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2014
More than 60,000 fans — shown here during the national anthem — attended the 2014 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2014
Defensive back Zach Stovall (26) makes a diving tackle of quarterback Ryker Fyfe during the 2014 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2013
Nebraska's Taylor Martinez (3) and Scott Criss (67) guide Jack Hoffman on a 69-yard touchdown run during the 2013 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2013
David Sutton catches a touchdown while covered by Trevor Roach during the 2013 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2012
NU Athletic Director Tom Osborne addresses the fans on the videoboard after making the decision to cancel the Spring Game because of the weather April 14, 2012. As a token of his appreciation to the fans for coming out, Osborne offered free food at the concession stands for all the fans.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2012
Kayleen Russell, 10, tries to keep dry while waiting to see if the 2012 Spring Game would be played. Officials ended up deciding to cancel the game because of the weather.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2012
Husker fans take shelter from the rain on the West side of Memorial Stadium before the 2012 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2011
Nebraska's Ty Kildow runs with the ball during the 2011 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2011
The Red's Tyler Legate runs the ball during the 2011 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2011
A crowd of more than 66,000 attend the Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on April 16, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2011
The White's Rex Burkhead (22) is upended during the 2011 Spring Game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2010
The White's Mike McNeill (44) throws a completion after picking the ball on the bounceroosky play in the first half of the 2010 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2010
Head coach Bo Pelini watches as the Red team kicks an extra point as he crosses the field during the 2010 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2010
Cody Green throws a pass to Niles Paul in the 2010 Spring Game.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Spring Game 2009
Fans cheer during the 2009 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2009
As the weather improved, the crowd grew during the first half of the 2009 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2008
Herbie Husker and Little Red entertain the crowd during the 2008 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2008
Roy Helu Jr. (10) outruns Terrence Moore (90) and Faron Klingelhoefer (85) during the 2008 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2008
Joe Ganz (green) points at his old running back and now linebacker Cody Glenn (34) during the 2008 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2007
Chris Brooks (1) is tackled by Steve Octavien after catching a pass in the 2007 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2007
Maurice Purify hauls in one of his four catches during the 2007 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2006
I-back Marlon Lucky (20) runs past linebacker Dontrell Moore to gain 13 yards in the 2006 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2006
Defensive back Titus Brothers uncorks a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter of the 2006 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2006
Wide receiver Nate Swift (87) sprints past linebacker Phillip Dillard (38) and defensive back Matt O'Hanlon in the 2006 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2005
Nebraska I-back Cory Ross breaks into the secondary on an 11-yard run in the first quarter of the 2005 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2005
Nebraska's Bill Callahan points and laughs at Demorrio Williams as he and other former Nebraska and current NFL players greeted the current Huskers out of the Tunnel Walk before the 2005 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2005
Quarterback Zac Taylor (13) calls a play in the White team's huddle during the 2005 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2005
Titus Brothers (21) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Nate Swift in the 2005 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2004
Matt Herian (11) gets ready to take on Andrew Shanle after catching a pass in the 2004 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2004
Quarterback Garth Glissman is chased by Adam Carriker (center) and Jay Moore during the 2004 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2003
A look at the crowd during the 2003 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2003
Ross Pilington heads up field after catching a pass from Jammal Lord during the 2003 Spring Game. Pilkington caught five passes for 67 yards.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2002
Nebraska I-back Dahrran Diedrick scored a touchdown and also rushed for game-high 96 yards in the 2002 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2002
The Red offensive line hold off White defenders Jon Clanton (55) and Trevor Johnson (88) to give quarterback Mike Stuntz time to look for a receiver during the 2002 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 2001
Adrian Warrior (99), Patrick Kabongo (top left) and Manaia Brown (bottom right) combine to bring down White team I-back Thunder Collins in the 2001 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1999
Quarterback Eric Crouch hands off to running back Tyrone Uhlir during the 1999 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1998
Aaron Wills of the Red team knocks the ball from White team quarterback Jeff Perino early in the second quarter of the 1998 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1998
Frank Solich, then in his first season as head coach, watches the on-field action during the 1998 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1998
Correll Buckhalter runs down the sideline during the 1998 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1995
Then a redshirt quarterback, current Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost sets up to pass during the 1995 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1992
Fullback Cory Schlesinger (25) follows a teammate's block to score a touchdown in the 1992 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1992
Red team quarterback Tony Veland (16) looks for a way out as he's surrounded by White team defenders Jamie Liewer (70) and David White (96) during the 1992 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1990
Defensive tackle Paul Brungardt sacks Red quarterback Mickey Joseph, causing a fumble, during the 1990 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1990
Safety Reggie Cooper races down the sideline on a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 1990 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1989
Quarterback Mickey Joseph (1) bobbles the ball when he's hit by Jon Crippen and Marvin Sanders during the 1989 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1988
Wingback Dana Brinson (33) tries to evade Tahaun Lewis during the 1988 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1986
Tim McCoy (left) pulls down Lorenzo Hicks during the 1986 Spring Game.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
Spring Game 1985
Doug DuBose, shown here during the 1985 Red-White Spring Game, is a member of Nebraska football's 2020 hall of fame class.
Journal Star file photo
Spring Game 1984
Doug DuBose (in white) sprints down the sideline as Neil Harris gives chase during the 1984 Spring Game.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
