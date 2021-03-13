Spring countdown: Six Huskers looking to bounce back from injuries in 2021

Clark (6-foot-4 and 210 pounds) is a physically imposing corner and will compete with several others for a starting spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt. He looked poised to push Taylor-Britt and Dicaprio Bootle for time in 2020 before a preseason shoulder injury ended his year before it began. He made one start in 2019 (at Purdue) and held up well and is a player that secondary coach Travis Fisher has a lot of confidence in.

Wright (6-3, 205) is less of a known commodity outside the building at this point. At 6-3, he could end up at any spot in the secondary or could move down into more of a linebacker in the JoJo Domann mold. Regardless, he’s a versatile player that Fisher and Chinander will be happy to have back on the board after a preseason camp knee injury cost him the 2020 season.

You could also make a case for including safety Myles Farmer, too, though at five games played in 2020 before a freak pregame ankle/leg injury against Purdue, he saw more time on the field than anybody else on this list.

Defensive lineman Deontre Thomas

The veteran defensive lineman earned a spot in Tony Tuioti’s rotation but dealt with injuries and was limited to just two games in 2020. He didn’t appear after taking a late hit from behind during the Penn State game and going to the turf awkwardly.