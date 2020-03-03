Spring ball setup: With spots up for grabs, former four-star Henrich looks to contribute at linebacker

Over the final week before Nebraska starts spring football on March 9, the Journal Star is taking a closer look at six players coming off redshirt seasons that have interesting springs ahead.
The Cornhuskers have 22 redshirt freshmen plus a couple of older players coming off of a redshirt season in which they were either limited to four or fewer games, or didn’t play at all. That represents more than 30% of NU’s scholarship players currently on the roster.
It’s a group that will have a lot to say about Nebraska’s fortunes in 2020 and beyond.
Scott Frost's job is getting tougher all the time, it seems.
Nick Henrich, inside linebacker
A year ago at this time, Nick Henrich put himself on track to be squarely in the conversation at inside linebacker as a true freshman. In fact, his position coach, Barrett Ruud, said later in the year that Henrich would have likely played quite a bit if he had stayed healthy.
Expectations are still very high for the former four-star recruit from Omaha Burke, who ended up playing in only one game (Nov. 16 against Wisconsin) on special teams. This spring will help set up exactly where Henrich currently stands in the pecking order.
Ruud has seniors Collin Miller and Will Honas back for one more season, and then a bunch of young question marks after that. Junior college transfer Eteva Mauga-Clements, Henrich, sophomore walk-on Luke Reimer, redshirt freshman Garrett Snodgrass. This summer, freshman Keyshawn Greene will get thrown into the mix.
That makes this an interesting and important spring for Henrich. Health is priority No. 1. There are spots on the two-deep up for grabs. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has so much time left in his career, and yet this looks like a pretty darn good opportunity.
So, can he put himself back on the same track as last spring, to be a significant contributor?
