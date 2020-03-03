Spring ball setup: With spots up for grabs, former four-star Henrich looks to contribute at linebacker

Over the final week before Nebraska starts spring football on March 9, the Journal Star is taking a closer look at six players coming off redshirt seasons that have interesting springs ahead.

The Cornhuskers have 22 redshirt freshmen plus a couple of older players coming off of a redshirt season in which they were either limited to four or fewer games, or didn’t play at all. That represents more than 30% of NU’s scholarship players currently on the roster.

It’s a group that will have a lot to say about Nebraska’s fortunes in 2020 and beyond.

Nick Henrich, inside linebacker

A year ago at this time, Nick Henrich put himself on track to be squarely in the conversation at inside linebacker as a true freshman. In fact, his position coach, Barrett Ruud, said later in the year that Henrich would have likely played quite a bit if he had stayed healthy.

Expectations are still very high for the former four-star recruit from Omaha Burke, who ended up playing in only one game (Nov. 16 against Wisconsin) on special teams. This spring will help set up exactly where Henrich currently stands in the pecking order.