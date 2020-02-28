Spring ball setup: Junior tight ends Allen, Rafdal in thick of TE competition

As the start of Nebraska spring football creeps closer — NU's first practice is March 9 — the Journal Star is looking at Husker underclassmen who face particularly critical junctures. Spring is important for every player — no quarterbacks are on this list, for example, but the coming weeks will be an early litmus test of whether anybody can push Adrian Martinez for the starting job — but maybe particularly so for these guys.

This series will run in print Tuesday through Sunday and we'll start a new set — redshirts to watch — next week.

Tuesday: Junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor

Thursday: Junior wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty

Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal, juniors, tight end

The Nebraska tight ends group returns everybody — and then some — ahead of the 2020 season, and that’s going to make for a deeply competitive room for position coach Sean Beckton.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Jack Stoll and juniors Allen and Rafdal, the program's top trio going into 2019, are returning, but so is emerging redshirt freshman Chris Hickman. Most intriguing, perhaps: Junior Travis Vokolek comes off a redshirt season after transferring from Rutgers and sitting out last fall.