Spring ball setup: Competition sure to be hot for Huskers' returning guard pair Wilson, Hixson

Wilson has started for almost two full seasons -- NU's past 21 games at right guard, to be exact -- while Hixson, the Omaha Skutt Catholic graduate, won a starting job during preseason camp and a scholarship to go along with it before starting all 12 games at left guard.

Even still, both seem to potentially have tough fights on their hands in the coming months. Head coach Scott Frost and offensive line coach Greg Austin have both been open about the possibility that right tackle Matt Farniok slides to guard, which could displace one of the above pair. On top of that, there are a lot of returning players in Austin's room, including promising youngsters like Ethan Piper and veterans like Broc Bando, who made significant strides last year and actually played in place of Hixson on a couple of occasions.

What are the odds that NU rolls into 2020 with the exact same starting five as it featured for all of the 2019 season? Everybody's back, but it's no guarantee. Combine that with the entrenched nature of left tackle Brenden Jaimes and center Cameron Jurgens and the talk of sliding Farniok to guard, and it's easy to see why Wilson and Hixson have plenty on the line this spring.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.