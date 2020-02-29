Spring ball setup: Can DL Wildeman make a push in crowded, unsettled position group?

As the start of Nebraska spring football creeps closer — NU's first practice is March 9 — the Journal Star is looking at Husker underclassmen who face particularly critical junctures. Spring is important for every player — no quarterbacks are on this list, for example, but the coming weeks will be an early litmus test of whether anybody can push Adrian Martinez for the starting job — but maybe particularly so for these guys.
This series will run in print Tuesday through Sunday and we'll start a new set — redshirts to watch — next week.
Tuesday: Junior outside linebacker Caleb Tannor.
Thursday: Junior wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty.
Friday: Junior tight ends Kurt Rafdal and Austin Allen.
Tate Wildeman, sophomore, defensive line
You have free articles remaining.
Let’s get one thing clear from the start: Tate Wildeman still has time. The sophomore defensive lineman, though, is entering his third season on a defensive line that has to replace all three starters and a majority of its snaps from 2019. That makes this a golden opportunity for the former four-star prospect from Colorado to make a move.
Wildeman essentially lost his freshman season in 2018 due to injury, then was good and buried on a veteran depth chart last fall.
That makes this spring all the more interesting for him and several others, as question marks — and options — abound.
Who will emerge? Less has been said about Wildeman than other young guys or newer like Casey Rogers, Ty Robinson, Keem Green and even Mosai Newsom. Some of that is simply because of availability. But as NU and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti sift through options, it seems like an opportune time for someone like Wildeman to make a move.
Out of 13 scholarship defensive linemen, maybe only Ben Stille can be categorized as something approaching a lock. Damion Daniels? He could be on this list. Deontre Thomas? Similar situation. Inbound junior college transfer Jordon Riley is on campus now and Pheldarius Payne arrives this summer. A host of young guys will vie for time.
So, why not Wildeman?
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.