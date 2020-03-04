Spring ball setup: Benhart, Piper bring size, athleticism to offensive line

Over the final week before Nebraska starts spring football on Monday, the Journal Star is taking a closer look at six players coming off redshirt seasons that have interesting springs ahead.

The Cornhuskers have 22 redshirt freshmen plus a couple of older players coming off of redshirt season in which they were either limited to four or fewer games or didn’t play at all. That represents more than 30% of NU’s scholarship players currently on the roster.

It’s a group that will have a lot to say about Nebraska’s fortunes in 2020 and beyond.

Bryce Benhart and Ethan Piper, offensive linemen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, we put 2019 starting guards Boe Wilson and Trent Hixson on the list of players who need a big spring. This pair of Benhart and Piper — along with fellow redshirt freshman Brant Banks and a host of other players — are essentially the reason why.

Both earned some reserve time last year, Benhart as a four-star prospect and Piper as an in-state guy who actually made a move from defensive line to guard.

Benhart is massive at 6-foot-9 and more than 300 pounds, while Piper brings athleticism and easy power to a position where those are among the things NU would like to upgrade.