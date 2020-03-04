Spring ball setup: Benhart, Piper bring size, athleticism to offensive line

Over the final week before Nebraska starts spring football on Monday, the Journal Star is taking a closer look at six players coming off redshirt seasons that have interesting springs ahead.
The Cornhuskers have 22 redshirt freshmen plus a couple of older players coming off of redshirt season in which they were either limited to four or fewer games or didn’t play at all. That represents more than 30% of NU’s scholarship players currently on the roster.
It’s a group that will have a lot to say about Nebraska’s fortunes in 2020 and beyond.
Bryce Benhart and Ethan Piper, offensive linemen
Last week, we put 2019 starting guards Boe Wilson and Trent Hixson on the list of players who need a big spring. This pair of Benhart and Piper — along with fellow redshirt freshman Brant Banks and a host of other players — are essentially the reason why.
Both earned some reserve time last year, Benhart as a four-star prospect and Piper as an in-state guy who actually made a move from defensive line to guard.
Benhart is massive at 6-foot-9 and more than 300 pounds, while Piper brings athleticism and easy power to a position where those are among the things NU would like to upgrade.
Can either unseat a player for a starting job? Some of it will depend on what Nebraska wants to do with Matt Farniok, who could stay at right tackle or kick inside to guard. If Benhart is ready to be a starting Big Ten tackle, NU might just make that move and not look back, pitting several players — Piper included — in a battle for the left guard job. If Benhart still has some developing to do, perhaps somebody else gets a chance.
Either way, offensive line coach Greg Austin told the Journal Star recently that he considers his biggest challenge going into the spring figuring out where to start guys off to give them the best chance to compete. There are lots of names and lots of possible combinations — including the status quo from 2019 — but Piper and Benhart are sure to be right in the mix as promising youngsters.
Here’s one total wildcard: Piper thought he was going to start his career at defensive line and NU has many more returning options on the offensive side than it does at defensive tackle. Is it possible the Husker staff considers moving him back to the defensive interior?
