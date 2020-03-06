Spring ball setup: After sit-out year, transfer TE Vokolek could be key weapon for Husker offense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Travis Vokolek, junior, tight end

It has been a while since Travis Vokolek played on a Big Ten field, but he's certainly familiar.

The Nebraska tight end sat out the 2019 season after transferring from Rutgers, where he was third in catches and led the Scarlet Knights in receiving touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018.

Now, the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder will jump into the action for the Huskers, and there are expectations right from the jump.

Vokolek earned NU's offensive scout team player-of-the-year nod while he sat out pursuant to NCAA transfer rules, and the coaching staff believes he will be able to provide a versatile package that includes stretching the field in the passing game and blocking at the point of attack.

NU's tight end group could use a big uptick in production as it is, after combining for 324 yards and a single touchdown on 36 catches in 2019.