Spring ball setup: After showing promise, redshirt freshman DL Robinson looks to take next step

Over the final week before Nebraska starts spring football on Monday, the Journal Star is taking a closer look at six players coming off redshirt seasons who have interesting springs ahead.
The Cornhuskers have 21 redshirt freshmen plus a couple of older players coming off redshirt seasons in which they were either limited to four or fewer games or didn’t play at all. That represents more than 30% of NU’s scholarship players currently on the roster.
It’s a group that will have a lot to say about Nebraska’s fortunes in 2020 and beyond.
Ty Robinson, redshirt freshman, defensive line
Ty Robinson's collegiate debut didn't come under exactly ideal circumstances. The freshman defensive lineman, a former four-star prospect whom the Huskers coveted for more than a year before ultimately landing out of Arizona, was thrust into action against Wisconsin and its powerful front line due to an injury to defensive tackle Darrion Daniels.
Robinson, though, held his own and then some. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound rookie made some mistakes, sure, but also showed why the NU staff is so high on him.
Ultimately, Robinson played in three games during his freshman season and now will aim for a much larger role in 2020. Uncertainty abounds on the defensive line, which must replace all three starters. Position coach Tony Tuioti would ideally like to keep Robinson at defensive end instead of on the interior — Robinson projects to have the versatility to manage either or both — but flexibility only helps the young player's cause.
NU will have other interior options such as Keem Green and junior college transfer Jordon Riley available this spring, too, and Damion Daniels will be a junior. At end, Robinson will be competing this spring with the likes of Ben Stille, Deontre Thomas, Casey Rogers, Tate Wildeman, Mosai Newsom and others, while juco transfer Pheldarius Payne arrives this summer.
It's too early to say Robinson is the key to Tuioti's group — he hasn't even been on campus for a year yet — but if the promising young player is ready to step into a full-time role or something close to it, Nebraska's chances of replacing the outgoing senior class go up substantially.
