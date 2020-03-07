Spring ball setup: After showing promise, redshirt freshman DL Robinson looks to take next step

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ty Robinson, redshirt freshman, defensive line

Ty Robinson's collegiate debut didn't come under exactly ideal circumstances. The freshman defensive lineman, a former four-star prospect whom the Huskers coveted for more than a year before ultimately landing out of Arizona, was thrust into action against Wisconsin and its powerful front line due to an injury to defensive tackle Darrion Daniels.

Robinson, though, held his own and then some. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound rookie made some mistakes, sure, but also showed why the NU staff is so high on him.