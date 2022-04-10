Spring ball is finished, but not much downtime ahead for Huskers in 'pushed-up' offseason

Nebraska’s spring football session closed out Saturday the way it normally does around here, with walk-ons making plays at the tail end of the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
The next phase of the offseason arrived earlier than normal, though, in part because crews will begin ripping up the Memorial Stadium turf very shortly in order to replace it for the first time in nearly a decade and also because, well, the offseason is going to come to an end early once again for the Huskers, who open a critical 2022 campaign Aug. 27, the first day of the college football season, in Ireland against Northwestern.
Finals don’t begin for nearly a month at UNL, so NU’s football players will get a couple more weeks of weight-room work before the semester’s over, but coach Scott Frost and players that spoke after the spring game sounded anxious to get onto the next phase of the offseason as quickly as possible.
“We’re going to give our kids a little time off right after this from workouts, make sure academics are in line,” Frost said. “Most of the team is doing a really good job with that. Then we’re going to get back to work. We are going to push everything up a little bit. The season’s pushed up. We’re going to push up summer conditioning a little bit. We need more work on Xs and Os and stuff on the field, particularly on offense where there’s new stuff. We didn’t show any of it today, but new stuff that we’re doing that kids just need more reps at and we need to be a little tighter with everything we are doing."
There is a limited amount of contact allowed between coaches and players during the summer conditioning time, and players can spend as much time as they want on their own in the facility watching film, but much of the development time in the coming months will be about the players doing work on their own, a conversation quarterback Casey Thompson said he and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple had this week.
“As spring ball progressed, we’ve had some of our best practices the last few weeks,” Thompson said. “Routes on air have improved every day. One-on-ones, we’ve done a really good job at the wide receiver position. As you know we had a lot of young guys step up at tight end with some older guys being out. So, I think we have seen a lot of improvement across the board."
Frost all spring said the offense was up and down and he understood why because of all the changes happening and all of the learning being asked of the players, in particular the quarterbacks.
“They say offenses are behind defenses usually when you are doing new things and quarterbacks take the worst of that,” Frost said. “There’s pieces of two different systems that those guys are all learning. … That’s why I think at times we’ve looked like a million bucks and other times looked a little lost, but I’ve seen good progress from that position from multiple guys and we’ve got to make a lot more ground up in the summer.”
While the players get back to work in the weight room, the coaching staff will hit the road for one of the busiest stretches of the year later this week.
The first live, spring recruiting evaluation period since 2019 opens Thursday and runs through May, meaning coaches will be flung across the country for most of the next six weeks. Particularly on offense, the staff will continue trying to marry up systems between Frost and Whipple and will begin a deep dive into all of the situational details — red zone, third down, preferred calls, the finer points of the depth chart — that come after a spring chock full of installing the meat and potatoes of the playbook.
“This spring very little and part of that is because we had short winter conditioning,” Frost said when asked about the amount of situational football the revamped offensive staff has talked so far. “By the time we got all the coaches here and got done with recruiting, spring ball was right around the corner. So, despite meeting a lot, situational stuff and exactly where this is going to land hasn’t really been settled yet.
“The good thing is we get more time in the summer now, so situational stuff, red zone stuff, things like that, we haven’t hit to the degree that we will by the time fall camp comes around.”
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson looks to make a throw during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's quarterback Chubba Purdy makes a throw during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Karter Bowman, 10, of Omaha, stands outside Memorial Stadium before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fans return to the campus of University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Brian Buschini punts the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (left) is tackled by Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg runs across midfield during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster scores during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's DeShon Singleton tackles Matthew Schuster during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes catches a touchdown pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster celebrates during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes catches a touchdown pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Jarrett Synek (right) hands off the ball to Trevin Luben during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster runs away after faking a handoff as quarterback Matt Masker fumbles during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg talks with head coach Scott Frost during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes (center) celebrates his touchdown with teammates John Goodwin (left) and Ty Hahn (right) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg throws the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) throws a pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isiah Harris (right) sprints with the ball past Jimari Butler during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ru'Quan Buckley (middle) breaks through Kevin Williams Jr. (left) (72) and Ian Boerkircher during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska celebrates Jarrett Synek's touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jarett Synek (16) (left) runs past Simon Otte for a touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's John Goodwin (right) catches a pass over Phalen Sanford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's senior offensive analyst Ron Brown talks to the Huskers after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster (left) gets tackled by DeShon Singleton during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's John Goodwin (46) prepares to block during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster dives for a touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bryce Benhart (left) blocks Caleb Tanner during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans watch the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Broc Bando (73) takes the field with his teammates before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) takes the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Hunter Anthony (right) tackles Blaise Gunnerson during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (left) runs away from Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Logan Smothers throws a ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alante Brown (left) is chased by Nick Henrich during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Hunter Anthony (right) goes after Blaise Gunnerson during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
William Prince (left), Nebraska's director of players development, greets athletic director Trev Alberts during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN. Journal Star
Nebraska's Ashton Hausmann walks off the field after an injury during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher is injured on the field during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's AJ Rollins catches a long pass as he is pressured by Derek Branch (left) and Myles Farmer (4) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple walks off the field after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's tight end coach Sean Beckton (left) and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph coach from the sidelines during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson looks for room to run during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph coaches from the sidelines during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's James Carnie (center) is tackled by Simon Otte (left) and Mikai Gbayor during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cooper Jewett (29) escapes from Seth Malcom during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple looks on from the sidelines during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes looks for room to run during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz kicks a field goal during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska fans cheer during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Tommi Hill looks toward the punted ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Zach Duval (left) and Ron Brown chat before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts walks around the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's senior offensive analyst Ron Brown walks on the field during warmups before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's DeShon Singleton (9) waits for the next down during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's coaches Donovan Raiola (left) and Mark Whipple walk to the locker room for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher (right) celebrates with Anthony Grant (23) after Grant scored the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Markese Stepp (30) and the team enter the field to warm up before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Tommi Hill (0) and Latrell Neville (7) get ready for the next down during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Omar Brown (13) shakes hands with teammate Latrell Neville after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans release balloons as a celebration for the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI ,Journal Star
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska players make their way to the tunnel for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska recruit Ochaun Mathis stands on the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks with former player Cam Taylor-Britt during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruit Marquise Lightfoot is seen before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruit William Watson is seen on the sidelines before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruits Teitum Tuioti (left) and Maverick Noonan stand by the sidelines before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruits (from left) Joshua Robinson, Marquise Lightfoot and K'Vion Thunderbird are seen before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ty Hahn (right) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Zach Weinmaster during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost looks on during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
