As easily Nebraska's most accomplished receiver, JD Spielman likely will carry a sizable load in the Husker offense this season.
He'll also be active in the return game, as he's the No. 1 punt returner and may also be involved in the kickoff return game.
"I think it's the trust that everybody has in his ability to make sure the ball's going to get caught, and then make sure it goes where it's supposed to go," special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt said Tuesday as NU continued preparation for Saturday's opener against South Alabama. "He's got experience. It's the first game of the year. It's not too big for him. He's been in those situations before. So there's a significant comfort level with him back there catching the ball."
Spielman, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior, last season returned six punts for 104 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown dash against Bethune-Cookman. On his other five punts, he averaged 5.4 yards.
Dewitt didn't sound concerned about the possibility of Spielman being overused.
"It's not that we don't have other guys we could put in there (as punt-return men)," Dewitt said. "If he's going to be the best guy, he's going to be the guy who's going to be back there. Those plays where guys are back there catching a kick, they change games. You want the guy who's out there to be able to change the game -- for the good."
Meanwhile, Maurice Washington and true freshman Wan'Dale Robinson are listed as the top kickoff return men. If Washington is unable to play Saturday, Spielman may be back deep, Dewitt said. Nebraska will be looking for significant improvement in this area, as the Huskers' 15.81 yards per kickoff return in 2018 ranked last among all Power-5 teams.
"I think our return game has gotten a lot better," Dewitt said. "Even as much as it's a function of the guy who's catching the kick, up front we're just more athletic than we were a year ago. We're bigger, stronger, faster than we were, and I think we have a better idea of what we're trying to get accomplished on any given special-teams unit.
"I think we have a chance to be a little more aggressive with it."