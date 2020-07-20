Spielman confirms transfer to TCU, addresses Husker teammates and fans in farewell message

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman confirmed via social media on Monday what had been reported over the weekend: He's transferring to TCU.

The senior reportedly received the necessary wavier or waivers from the NCAA to be able to play this fall and will suit up for the Horned Frogs for his final collegiate season after three straight 800-plus yard receiving seasons at NU.

He first entered the transfer portal in June after having taken a leave of absence for a personal health matter just before NU was about to start spring ball back in March.

Spielman addressed that briefly on social media, telling a Twitter user that he battled "depression and anxiety," while appearing in all 12 games for the Huskers in 2019.

In a social media post late Sunday night, Spielman thanked his "true brothers, my family and the Nebraska fans for their abundance of support.