Spielman away from team as NU prepares for start of spring ball, but a summer return possible

Spielman returned a punt for a touchdown in both 2019 (against South Alabama) and 2018 (Bethune-Cookman) and memorably took a kick return back for a touchdown on his first collegiate touch in 2017 as a redshirt freshman against Arkansas State.

If he returns to Nebraska for next season, Spielman would likely break just about every career receiving record in the book. He currently sits third in catches (170) and yards (2,546) and his eight 100-yard receiving games are second-most in school history.

He set Nebraska’s single-game record with 209 receiving yards in a loss to Wisconsin in 2018 and last fall joined Ameer Abdullah as the only NU players in history to put up 1,000-plus all-purpose yards in each of their first three seasons.

Spielman, though, doesn't outwardly embrace the limelight that comes with being a multi-year force at Nebraska. A chat with the Journal Star in May and a postgame news conference after the 209-yard game at Wisconsin — which then-teammate Stanley Morgan virtually dragged Spielman into — are the only two known interviews he’s conducted in the past two seasons.

In the May interview, Spielman told the Journal Star he just liked operating behind the scenes.