Weird things happen under full moon, man.

On a night when the only thing missing was the partridge in a pear tree, Nebraska's special teams giveth, and Nebraska's special teams taketh away. 

In one of the more bizarre first halves of football in recent memory in Memorial Stadium — which is really saying something after the way the past few years have gone — the Huskers and Northern Illinois combined to block five kicks.

And that was just the start.

NIU quarterback Ross Bowers hit two pooch punts, including a beauty that pinned Nebraska inside its own 5-yard line and led to a safety. The Huskies tried an onside kick that went out of bounds. They tried a fake punt in their own territory that came up short when Austin Allen tackled Matt Ference.

Meanwhile, Nebraska had two field goals and an extra point blocked. Lane McCallum, who was a kicker at Air Force and then transferred to Nebraska to play safety, kicked NU's final extra point of the first half and handled Nebraska's place-kicking duties for the remainder of the evening.

"It was so quick and I didn't even know what was going on," McCallum said of his first extra point with 5 seconds left in the first half. "No time to get nervous, no time to think, just kicked it."

Nebraska walk-on defensive back Isaiah Stalbird blocked one, er, two, punts. On the first, Ference appeared to drop the ball rather than try to kick it as Stalbird swarmed in.

"It puts the offense in a great position to score and just keep piling points on points on points," defensive back Eric Lee said of the blocks. "So getting production from our special teams like that, it helps tremendously."

On the second block, Allen said, he was thinking scoop and score as he closed in on the ball deep in NIU territory.

But a few bobbles later, the ball was out of bounds and Allen was getting grief on the sideline.

"I think my eyes got big as golf balls," Allen said. "I need to make that play."

Allen said the Huskers saw something on film during the week as they repped specials teams that gave them reason to think they could affect NIU's punting game.

There were gaps that were going to be uncovered, Allen said, and the Huskers were able to take advantage. 

"We repped it a couple times during the week. It looked great. We knew we were going to run it," Allen said. "We ran it once (in the game) and it looked great, obviously, so we did, and we executed."

It seemed the only normal special teams play of the first half was Armstrong drilling a 36-yard field goal on Nebraska's opening drive.

"Not sure if there’s a consistent theme to the blocks (of Nebraska's kicks)," Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said. “That’s never a problem until it’s a problem. You don’t know there’s a hole in your boat until you put it in the water."

The only squirrelly special teams moment in the second half came when Northern Illinois knocked a kickoff out of bounds after booting a field goal on its opening drive of the third quarter.

Maybe the success got to the Huskies' heads.

"Coach gives us three keys to winning the game, and special teams is one of them," Allen said. "Special teams win and lose you games, and a lot of plays today, in close games, would have been big, deciding factors."

