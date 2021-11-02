Sparty is closing the gap, and 2 Big Ten West teams are rising in Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings

4. Minnesota (6-2, 4-1)

Previous: 5. LW: W 41-14 at Northwestern.

A month ago, the Gophers lost at home to Bowling Green. Now they’re in pole position in the West. Impressive stuff from P.J. Fleck’s team, which has won four straight. The schedule is going to get tougher, but UM has taken advantage. The Gophers ran for 308 yards and four touchdowns Saturday against Northwestern, possessed the ball for 40:09 and held NU to 241 total yards. Now they host Illinois before traveling to Iowa.

5. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2)

Previous: 6. LW: W 27-7 vs. Iowa.

The Badgers have won four straight on the strength of the conference’s top defense and a run game that has found its footing after a slow start to the season. Over UW’s win streak, its defense is allowing 180.3 yards per game and just 54 rushing yards per game. Paul Chryst’s team controls its own fate in the West and has Rutgers, Northwestern and Nebraska the next three weeks before closing at Minnesota, which could be a division title game.

6. Purdue (5-3, 3-2)

Previous: 8. LW: W 28-23 at Nebraska.