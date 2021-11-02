Sparty is closing the gap, and 2 Big Ten West teams are rising in Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings

The Buckeyes are rolling, but are the Spartans closing the gap? Here's a look at Parker Gabriel's latest batch of Big Ten power rankings:
1. Ohio State (7-1, 5-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 33-24 vs. Penn State.
The Buckeyes got pushed for the first time in more than a month but survived a tough test against the Nittany Lions. Ryan Day’s team plays back-to-back games against the West (at Nebraska, vs. Purdue) before closing the season with East showdowns against Michigan State and Michigan. The path is clear for OSU, but it won’t be easy.
2. Michigan State (8-0, 5-0)
Previous: 3. LW: W 37-33 vs. Michigan.
How about Mel Tucker’s Spartans? They trailed Michigan 30-14 but erased the deficit and stayed unbeaten in a remarkable win. Each time you’ve thought MSU’s story was going to end so far this year, it hasn’t. Now the Spartans travel to Purdue and host Maryland the next two weeks. Can they get to 10-0 and 7-0 before going to Ohio State on Nov. 20?
3. Michigan (7-1, 4-1)
Previous: 2. LW: L 37-33 at Michigan State.
Man, the Wolverines had MSU and let the game get away. UM took a 23-14 lead into halftime and then scored first in the third quarter, but the Spartans rallied and took the rivalry game. Jim Harbaugh’s team lost despite outgaining MSU 552-395. UM now has to win out and get a considerable amount of help in order to win the East.
4. Minnesota (6-2, 4-1)
Previous: 5. LW: W 41-14 at Northwestern.
A month ago, the Gophers lost at home to Bowling Green. Now they’re in pole position in the West. Impressive stuff from P.J. Fleck’s team, which has won four straight. The schedule is going to get tougher, but UM has taken advantage. The Gophers ran for 308 yards and four touchdowns Saturday against Northwestern, possessed the ball for 40:09 and held NU to 241 total yards. Now they host Illinois before traveling to Iowa.
5. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2)
Previous: 6. LW: W 27-7 vs. Iowa.
The Badgers have won four straight on the strength of the conference’s top defense and a run game that has found its footing after a slow start to the season. Over UW’s win streak, its defense is allowing 180.3 yards per game and just 54 rushing yards per game. Paul Chryst’s team controls its own fate in the West and has Rutgers, Northwestern and Nebraska the next three weeks before closing at Minnesota, which could be a division title game.
6. Purdue (5-3, 3-2)
Previous: 8. LW: W 28-23 at Nebraska.
Jeff Brohm’s team dominated the game flow against Nebraska and held the ball for 38:38 despite its normally pass-heavy operation offensively. The Boilermakers forced four turnovers and held on late. Oddly, PU still has to play all three of its cross-over games and faces two tough ones next in Michigan State (Saturday) and Ohio State (Nov. 13). That’ll be tough, but six or seven wins are still squarely in the mix for the Boilermakers, who haven’t been to a bowl since 2018.
7. Iowa (6-2, 3-2)
Previous: 4. LW: L 27-7 at Wisconsin.
The No. 2 ranking already feels like a long time ago for the Hawkeyes, who mustered just 156 yards of offense and turned the ball over three times inside their own 20. A division title is going to be tough now, too, for Kirk Ferentz’s team, which is a game behind Minnesota (they still play Nov. 13) and loses tiebreakers to both Purdue and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes need to find some answers offensively in order to get on a late-season run.
8. Penn State (5-3, 2-3)
Previous: 7. LW: L 33-24 at Ohio State.
The Nittany Lions have now lost three straight games, including a three-point loss to Iowa that they led by two scores, a nine-overtime bout with Illinois and a competitive but ultimately disappointing tilt against the Buckeyes. Ouch. A division title is essentially out of reach and James Franklin is at the center of a lot of coaching change chatter. It’s going to be an interesting month in Happy Valley.
9. Maryland (5-3, 2-3)
Previous: 10. LW: W 38-35 vs. Indiana.
Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 419 yards and two touchdowns and the Terrapins halted a three-game skid. However, their next three are against Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan. Maybe they pick one off, or maybe they’re going to Rutgers with bowl eligibility on the line on Nov. 27.
10. Illinois (3-6, 2-4)
Previous: 9. LW: L 20-14 vs. Rutgers.
One week after an improbable nine-OT win against PSU, Bret Bielema’s team got outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter and lost to Rutgers. UI mustered just 10 first downs and 297 yards on the ground to the Scarlet Knights, and gave up 230. Now the Illini face Minnesota on the road before a bye week.
11. Rutgers (4-4, 1-4)
Previous: 14. LW: W 20-1 at Illinois.
The Scarlet Knights picked up their first Big Ten win of the year at Illinois thanks to a good day on the ground and a solid defensive outing. Greg Schiano’s team had the ball for 35:01 and gave up just 10 first downs. Now they’ll host Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.
12. Nebraska (3-6, 1-5)
Previous: 11. LW: L 28-23 vs. Purdue.
The Huskers lost their third straight and fifth out of six overall in disappointing fashion. What next for Scott Frost’s team? The Huskers have a rugged finish to the season, beginning with a visit from the Buckeyes on Saturday. Then an idle week and a finishing kick of Wisconsin and Iowa. Does NU have another win in the tank? Or is Frost at risk of going 3-9 in his fourth season?
13. Northwestern (3-5, 1-4)
Previous: 12. LW: L 41-14 vs. Minnesota.
The Wildcats took one on the chin against Minnesota, possessing the ball for just 19:51 and mustering just 13 first downs compared to UM’s 27. Pat Fitzgerald’s team has Iowa and Wisconsin up the next two weeks and four more division games overall to close out the season.
14. Indiana (2-6, 0-5)
Previous: 13. LW: L 38-35 at Maryland.
The Hoosiers may edge the Huskers for most disappointing team in the conference this year. IU has had quarterback trouble all year — Donaven McCulley started against Maryland and actually played all right, throwing for 242 and a pair of touchdowns — but its defense gave up 30 first downs to the Terps. Next? They travel to Michigan.
