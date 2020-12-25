Southeast standout Derek Branch wants to add to family collection of Husker football memories

At 6 a.m. the next day, Branch received a text message from Kenny Wilhite, Nebraska's director of high school relations. Wilhite told Branch that the Husker coaches see a lot of potential, they liked what they saw on film. They had a spot for Branch if he wanted it.

"I was surprised a little bit because once I committed to Cornell, (Nebraska) basically had shut down their recruitment while some other teams were still trying to stay in contact," Branch said. "So I didn't know they were still interested.

"Once we got down to it, that's where I wanted to go."

It was tough to part ways with Cornell, Branch said. He had developed good relationships with the coaching staff there and they had no impact on his decision to change directions. But once Nebraska quickly entered the picture, Branch called it a "no-brainer."

His father was pumped. So was mom.

Branch developed into one of the state's top two-way players (He also caught 18 balls for 181 yards and four touchdowns as a senior) while playing at Lincoln Southeast. His father played a big part in his development, taking Derek to the track to do drills.

As for his smarts: Does credit go to mom or dad?