Sources: Scott Frost has been in contact with former Husker QB Mickey Joseph for staff opening

“If I was getting hired as a coordinator somewhere, I might have a guy or two that I felt strong about bringing with me, so we’ll just have to fit the puzzle together,” Frost said earlier this month.

However, the fourth-year Nebraska coach also needs to oversee dramatic improvement on special teams and, if he decides to hire a full-time special teams coordinator, that will account for another of the four spots.

A related question: Do Frost and NU feel comfortable finalizing a deal with any assistant coaches — in this instance, say Joseph — before a potential offensive coordinator candidate is finalized and announced publicly?

Either way, Nebraska’s been in touch with Joseph about a job on the staff and others, as well.

The coaching carousel had already kicked into high gear Sunday before Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley took the USC job and Billy Napier was hired at Florida, and there is only more shuffling coming down the pipe. Frost 10 days ago said he was confident in where he stood in the hiring process thanks, in part at least, to his decision to fire four assistants back on Nov. 8 instead of waiting until the end of the regular season.