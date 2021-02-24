Sources: Plans in works for Nebraska to open 2022 season in Dublin, perhaps vs. Northwestern

The Huskers are slated to visit Northwestern on Oct. 8.

If Nebraska does indeed play in Ireland on Aug. 27, 2022, it will either have to move its game against North Dakota from Sept. 3, buy out the FCS Hawks altogether or play Sept. 4 on regular rest after flying back to the United States.

Moos said Nebraska hasn't made any decisions about how it might approach that scenario.

"We won't turn that page until we've read the first one," he said.

Northwestern is currently slated to travel to Indiana on Sept. 4.

The Big Ten recently rearranged its 2021 conference slate due to scheduling conflicts created by the coronavirus pandemic and a shortened 2020 season, and the league would have to allow for at least a couple of games to be moved around to facilitate the Huskers and Wildcats squaring off on Week 0 in 2022.

Nebraska clearly is an attractive option for the operators of the Aer Lingus Classic. John Anthony of Anthony Travel told the Journal Star in January 2020 — three months after the original date with Illinois was announced — that Husker fans were powering ticket sales at a record pace.