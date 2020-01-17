OC Troy Walters, Huskers parting ways in 'mutual' separation

Walters, of course, also coached wide receivers at Nebraska, so NU will be looking for either a receivers coach to be the coordinator or perhaps could shuffle other duties.

Walters made $700,000 annually in Lincoln. Frost handled the playcalling duties.

The separation has been in the works for at least a day, a source said.

Several sources have maintained to the Journal Star over the course of the week that Nebraska had not offered a job to LSU wide receivers coach and former Husker quarterback Mickey Joseph, and multiple reiterated that stance Friday after several outlets reported that Joseph had been offered a job as NU's receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

One way or the other, Joseph is checked off the list. So, who might land in Lincoln as Frost's new offensive coordinator? Here are a couple of options:

Ryan Held, running backs coach or Greg Austin, offensive line coach, Nebraska

