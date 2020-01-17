OC Troy Walters, Huskers parting ways in 'mutual' separation

Nebraska will have a revamped coaching staff in 2020.
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters is leaving the Huskers, two sources confirmed to the Journal Star on Friday afternoon and the university later announced, news that follows the recent re-addition of Mike Dawson to the staff as NU’s outside linebackers coach.
“Troy has been a valued member of our coaching staff for the past four years,” head coach Scott Frost said in a university release. “Troy is a good mentor for his players, provides great energy on and off the field, and carries himself with a presence off the field that will be missed. I want to thank him for his work on our coaching staff, and wish him and his family all the best going forward.”
Walters and Frost had worked together for four years dating to late 2015 when Frost first was hired as the head coach at Central Florida.
The pair oversaw a prolific offense in Orlando, though the Huskers’ offense has been through fits and spurts for two years so far in Lincoln.
He is a well-respected coach, though, and was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant, after UCF's 13-0 2017 campaign.
Walters, of course, also coached wide receivers at Nebraska, so NU will be looking for either a receivers coach to be the coordinator or perhaps could shuffle other duties.
Walters made $700,000 annually in Lincoln. Frost handled the playcalling duties.
The separation has been in the works for at least a day, a source said.
Several sources have maintained to the Journal Star over the course of the week that Nebraska had not offered a job to LSU wide receivers coach and former Husker quarterback Mickey Joseph, and multiple reiterated that stance Friday after several outlets reported that Joseph had been offered a job as NU's receivers coach and passing game coordinator.
One way or the other, Joseph is checked off the list. So, who might land in Lincoln as Frost's new offensive coordinator? Here are a couple of options:
Ryan Held, running backs coach or Greg Austin, offensive line coach, Nebraska
One path would be to promote from within. Held has done yeoman’s work on the recruiting trail not only at running back but all over the roster and all over the map for the Huskers through two seasons back at his alma mater. He already received a $100,000 raise and the title of recruiting coordinator effective this month.
Austin also was extended and given the title run game coordinator. That all has happened in about the past two weeks, but things change fast in college football.
Held and Austin are both considered rising stars in the industry and Held has head coaching experience at the Division II level. That, combined with their deep familiarity with the staff and the continuity that would come along with internal promotion, makes each an interesting option.
Mark Helfrich, former offensive coordinator, Chicago Bears
Helfrich and Frost have a long history at Oregon, where Frost was the receivers coach when Helfrich was the offensive coordinator and then the coordinator when Helfrich became the head coach.
Helfrich was fired after the 2019 season by the Chicago Bears, where he was the offensive coordinator for two seasons.
The connection is obvious: Helfrich is an experienced operator and deeply rooted in the same offensive system and philosophies as Frost.
Helfrich has mostly coached quarterbacks over the course of his career, but NU is set at that position. Given his deep roots in the offense, though, it seems likely Helfrich could coach wide receivers.
Matt Lubick, former offensive coordinator, Washington and Oregon
Lubick worked closely with Frost at Oregon after being hired by Helfrich when Helfrich got the head coaching job. The 47-year-old Bozeman, Montana, native was hired as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Ducks when Frost was elevated to offensive coordinator. Then he took over as offensive coordinator for a year when Frost left for Orlando.
Lubick is available, too, as he spent the past year out of football working in Colorado after spending 2017 and 2018 at Washington as the co-offensive coordinator.
Not only that, but he’s got a history of coaching wide receivers.
The biggest question here would be whether Lubick wants back in the coaching game at this point.
