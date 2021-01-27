Sources: Husker OC Lubick a candidate for FCS head coaching job

Former MSU head coach Jeff Choate left last week to take a job coaching linebackers at Texas.

It is not clear how many other candidates are involved in the coaching search. Lubick would have to take a pay cut for the chance to be a head coach. He makes $500,000 as NU’s offensive coordinator. Choate’s base salary at MSU was about $206,000, but other guarantees moved it to more like $300,000.

Lubick has been a full-time college assistant coach every year since 1996 — except for the year he took off in 2018 to work at a credit union in Fort Collins, Colorado — but has never been a head coach.

Frost on Friday told the Journal Star that he trusted Lubick enough to hand off some of the play-calling workload to him over the second half of NU’s 2020 season.

“I trust Matt. He’s up in the box where he can stay calm and think through things,” Frost said. “He and I talk between series, talk about the stuff we want to get to in the series. He writes all that down, we talk about our first plays and what we want to get to on our first third down and what we want to get to on our first play in the red zone and what we want to get to in the tight red zone, what tempo plays we might want to go with.