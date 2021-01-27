Sources: Husker OC Lubick a candidate for FCS head coaching job

A Nebraska assistant coach is in the running for a head coaching job at the Football Championship Subdivision level.
Husker offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick is a candidate for the head coaching job at Montana State, where his father, Sonny, worked for more than a decade, multiple sources told the Journal Star on Wednesday.
It is unclear exactly how formal the talks have been or if Lubick has interviewed in person or remotely, but he has deep connections to the Bozeman area. He was born there and played his college ball just down the road at Montana Western, where he was teammates with a pair current MSU assistant coaches.
Lubick also worked from 2007-09 at Arizona State under former Sun Devil coach Dennis Erickson, a Montana State graduate and long-ago Bobcat assistant coach who is still respected in the area and who is listed as being part of the school's search committee.
Lubick, of course, just finished his first year as the offensive coordinator in Lincoln, where he rejoined a familiar face in coach Scott Frost.
Frost and Lubick coached together at Oregon and Frost has enough trust in him that he handed over some of the play-calling duties, the first time in Frost’s five seasons as a head coach that he’s given any of that power to his offensive coordinator.
Former MSU head coach Jeff Choate left last week to take a job coaching linebackers at Texas.
It is not clear how many other candidates are involved in the coaching search. Lubick would have to take a pay cut for the chance to be a head coach. He makes $500,000 as NU’s offensive coordinator. Choate’s base salary at MSU was about $206,000, but other guarantees moved it to more like $300,000.
Lubick has been a full-time college assistant coach every year since 1996 — except for the year he took off in 2018 to work at a credit union in Fort Collins, Colorado — but has never been a head coach.
Frost on Friday told the Journal Star that he trusted Lubick enough to hand off some of the play-calling workload to him over the second half of NU’s 2020 season.
“I trust Matt. He’s up in the box where he can stay calm and think through things,” Frost said. “He and I talk between series, talk about the stuff we want to get to in the series. He writes all that down, we talk about our first plays and what we want to get to on our first third down and what we want to get to on our first play in the red zone and what we want to get to in the tight red zone, what tempo plays we might want to go with.
“We then both operate off a shortlist for each series.”
The website Skyline Sports mentioned Lubick's connection to the job on Wednesday. Another potential candidate that outlet reported that may garner NU fans' attention: former coach Mike Riley.
