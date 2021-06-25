Sources: Bill Moos out as Nebraska athletic director

Bill Moos' tenure as Nebraska's athletic director is over.
His departure, which multiple sources confirmed to the Journal Star, is imminent.
Nebraska could announce the move as early as Friday afternoon. The exact reason for Moos' departure is not clear.
Moos and a Nebraska spokesperson did not return messages for comment.
Moos, who was originally hired in Oct. 2017 and led the hiring process for football coach Scott Frost, men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and baseball coach Will Bolt and championed Nebraska's in-progress $155 million football facility project, had a contract that ran through Dec. 31, 2022.
Moos, 70, said repeatedly that he wanted to stay at least through the end of his contract. In December, he explained why.
"We're going to move the dial here, and I don't want to be looking at that success from afar," he said then. "I have every intention of fulfilling the contract."
"Each stop had a little bit different scenarios," Moos said of his career, which has included athletic director posts at the University of Montana, the University of Oregon and, before Nebraska, a 2010-2017 stint at Washington State. "But I couldn't come back here (to his ranch in eastern Washington) and sit and leave the department on anything but solid footing and in a winning position. It'd drive me crazy."
Moos told the Journal Star in recent months that leading NU through the coronavirus pandemic was the most taxing, most difficult period of his long career in athletics administration.
"It was the highest morale this place maybe has seen since the national championships. … It was super," Moos said in Aug. 2020 of what he thought he and his staff had built before the pandemic. "People were feeling good and we’re getting it back and hey, all right! And then bam. All this.
"I'm working harder than I've ever worked. And I've worked hard, but this is tough."
His departure times closely with the end of NU's fiscal year on June 30.
Neither the football program or the men's basketball program have been able to generate much momentum under Moos' two highest profile hires, and each enter pivotal seasons in the fall and winter, respectively. Now, somebody else will helm the department as those campaigns unfold.
