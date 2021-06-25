Sources: Bill Moos out as Nebraska athletic director

Bill Moos' tenure as Nebraska's athletic director is over.

His departure, which multiple sources confirmed to the Journal Star, is imminent.

Nebraska could announce the move as early as Friday afternoon. The exact reason for Moos' departure is not clear.

Moos and a Nebraska spokesperson did not return messages for comment.

Moos, who was originally hired in Oct. 2017 and led the hiring process for football coach Scott Frost, men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and baseball coach Will Bolt and championed Nebraska's in-progress $155 million football facility project, had a contract that ran through Dec. 31, 2022.

Moos, 70, said repeatedly that he wanted to stay at least through the end of his contract. In December, he explained why.

"We're going to move the dial here, and I don't want to be looking at that success from afar," he said then. "I have every intention of fulfilling the contract."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}