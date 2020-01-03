Source: RB Maurice Washington dismissed from Husker football program

Washington signed with Nebraska out of high school in February 2018 and first arrived on campus in Aug. 2018 before playing in 11 games as a freshman. The allegations came to light when charges were filed in February 2019 and Washington was a limited participant during spring ball this year and served a half-game suspension in NU’s season opener against South Alabama as a result. Then he was suspended for the first half of an October game against Northwestern for unrelated reasons. Two weeks later, he left the team.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At his best, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder was a highlight machine. He totaled 195 yards and a touchdown against Colorado this year and averaged 104.3 offensive yards per game over NU’s first four this season despite missing half a game due to suspension and the second half against Illinois due to injury. That was one of several in his career in which he missed a swath of time with various minor injuries. In his final three games before leaving the team complied just a modest 43 offensive yards on 19 touches.

He leaves Nebraska with 1,136 yards and seven career touchdowns in 18 games.

It is unclear what’s next for Washington, though if he wants to play college football again one of his next steps is likely to enter his name into the transfer portal.