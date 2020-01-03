Source: RB Maurice Washington dismissed from Husker football program

Nebraska is formally moving on from running back Maurice Washington.
The sophomore has been dismissed from the team, a source familiar with the situation told the Journal Star. The school has not yet confirmed the dismissal.
Washington had not appeared for Nebraska since a mid-October loss to Minnesota, leaving the team during the first of two bye weeks. He did not return to team activities after that and now he will not.
On National Signing Day last month, Husker head coach Scott Frost said he planned to meet with Washington the next day, Dec. 19, to "try to come to a little resolution on what is going to happen." The Journal Star has been unable to confirm exactly what took place in that meeting or if it took place at all.
Washington, the Stockton, California, native, continues to face two charges in a California court stemming from a March 2018 incident in which he allegedly sent a sexually explicit video to a former girlfriend — the girl appears in the video and was underage at the time it was filmed, but Washington did not film it and does not appear in the video — and also has faced unrelated team discipline.
Washington signed with Nebraska out of high school in February 2018 and first arrived on campus in Aug. 2018 before playing in 11 games as a freshman. The allegations came to light when charges were filed in February 2019 and Washington was a limited participant during spring ball this year and served a half-game suspension in NU’s season opener against South Alabama as a result. Then he was suspended for the first half of an October game against Northwestern for unrelated reasons. Two weeks later, he left the team.
At his best, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder was a highlight machine. He totaled 195 yards and a touchdown against Colorado this year and averaged 104.3 offensive yards per game over NU’s first four this season despite missing half a game due to suspension and the second half against Illinois due to injury. That was one of several in his career in which he missed a swath of time with various minor injuries. In his final three games before leaving the team complied just a modest 43 offensive yards on 19 touches.
He leaves Nebraska with 1,136 yards and seven career touchdowns in 18 games.
It is unclear what’s next for Washington, though if he wants to play college football again one of his next steps is likely to enter his name into the transfer portal.
As far as his court case in California, which has not advanced past preliminary proceedings even though charges were first filed nearly 11 months ago, his next hearing is slated for Jan. 10.
Washington’s departure leaves senior Dedrick Mills, junior Jaylin Bradley, redshirt freshmen Rahmir Johnson and Ronald Thompkins and incoming freshmen Marvin Scott III and Sevion Morrison as the scholarship players in Ryan Held’s running backs room.
NU now has 88 known scholarship players on the roster and two spots remaining for the 2020 recruiting cycle. The program must be at 85 scholarship players or below by the time preseason camp begins in early August.
This story will be updated.
