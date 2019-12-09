You are the owner of this article.
Husker walk-on Stalbird in NCAA transfer portal; acknowledges intent to transfer
Husker walk-on Stalbird in NCAA transfer portal; acknowledges intent to transfer

Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14

Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference (36) gets his punt blocked in the first quarter by Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird (right) on Sept. 14 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

A walk-on who saw the field extensively on special teams for Nebraska in 2019 is planning to transfer from the school. 

Kearney native and walk-on defensive back Isaiah Stalbird is in the NCAA's transfer portal, a source told the Journal Star on Monday, meaning he is likely to leave the school. Stalbird acknowledged his intent to transfer on Twitter. 

Stalbird thanked head coach Scott Frost and said, "I would also like to thank my great teammates and strength staff that have helped develop me into the player and person I am today." 

Stalbird worked up the depth chart and cracked the two-deep as a redshirt freshman this fall, seeing extensive work on special teams and some reserve work in the secondary. 

He appeared in all 12 games, totaling a team-high 13 special-teams tackles. Stalbird also blocked a punt and forced a fumble against Northern Illinois. 

Secondary coach Travis Fisher spoke highly of Stalbird during preseason camp, noting that the walk-on had earned a look at playing time among several scholarship options. 

A player submitting his name to the portal doesn't guarantee that he will transfer, but it does make it likely in most cases. The only NU player known to have put his name in the portal and then return to the Huskers is walk-on quarterback Andrew Bunch. 

Nebraska Picture Day, 5.15

Portrait of Nebraska defensive back Isaiah Stalbird on May 15 during the annual picture day at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

