Source: Husker OC Matt Lubick staying at Nebraska instead of pursuing HC job at Montana State

It was also an opportunity for Lubick to run his own program after more than two decades as an assistant. He has been a college football coach for each of the past 26 years except for 2018, but has never been a head coach.

Instead, he will return for a second season at Nebraska, where he earned enough trust with Frost that Frost delegated some play-calling duties for the first time in his five seasons as a head coach.

Frost told the Journal Star recently that it was "refreshing" to have someone like Lubick that he could trust with shared duty and that the arrangement -- Frost said he let Lubick "run with" calling plays but that he held veto power and would sometimes take over -- would continue in 2021.

“I think it will stay the same as it was late in the year,” Frost said. “I trust Matt. He’s up in the box where he can stay calm and think through things. He and I talk between series, talk about the stuff we want to get to in the series. He writes all that down, we talk about our first plays and what we want to get to on our first third down and what we want to get to on our first play in the red zone and what we want to get to in the tight red zone, what tempo plays we might want to go with.

“We then both operate off a shortlist for each series.”