Sounding off: Veterans, newcomers, buzzwords ... and a projected depth chart for the Huskers in 2021

When he went down midway through spring ball, Fidone was just starting to really break through. Nebraska is set at the top of the depth chart with Allen and Vokolek and will count more on redshirt freshman Chris Hickman behind them, but Fidone should have a path to the field if he’s cleared in time.

5. Junior wide receiver Omar Manning: OK, OK, we went back to the receiver well. Toure has taken Manning, a 6-4, 225-pounder, under his wing and the two have become fast friends over the past seven months.

Manning has all the physical traits you could want in a receiver and he put his tantalizing potential on display during the spring. He is essentially a newcomer considering he appeared in just one game in 2020 and was targeted one time. If he can get himself on the field regularly and stay there this fall, he has a chance to be a difference-maker.

Five buzzwords

1. Talent: Frost is adamant this is his most talented roster so far at Nebraska. That’s not a stretch, considering the Huskers haven’t had a player drafted higher than the fifth round of the NFL Draft since 2016. That could change next spring, but that talent has to show through on the field for NU first.