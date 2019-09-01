Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach Steve Campbell: "You can look at explosives all you want to, but still it was a game of turnovers, and (Nebraska) did a great job creating them and capitalizing on them. That’s one good football team."
Campbell: "Nebraska’s defense is much improved. I watched all 12 games all summer. … That big nose guard that transferred (Darrion Daniels), he helps them. (Mohamed Berry) is a great player. (Alex Davis) is a great player."
LB Roy Yancey, on slowing down NU's offense: "We felt like we just needed to stop the run and make them throw the ball to let our athletes run and make tackles. That’s what we did to stop the run … try to make them throw the ball as much as possible."
Campbell: "Nebraska is good on offense, they’re going to score a bunch of points against a lot of people. Ohio State and Michigan, people like that, they’re going to score a bunch of points. They’re good on offense. Our defense has gotten after us and through preseason scrimmages."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
South Alabama got the defensive effort — and occasionally the offense — to spring a massive upset of Nebraska on Saturday, but turnovers and special teams breakdowns conspired against the Jaguars.
The Cornhuskers scored two defensive touchdowns and returned a punt for a score in a 35-21 victory over the Jaguars in Lincoln. South Alabama, which came in as a five-touchdown underdog, held Nebraska to just 276 yards of offense, but could not overcome its own negative plays.
“I thought the guys fought really hard,” South Alabama coach Steve Campbell said in his postgame radio interview. “We outgained them, out first-downed them, out third-downed them. We had (only) 44 yards of penalties. … If you had told me we would have gotten beat after all that, I would not have thought that. But that’s what a big factor turnovers are.”
— Creg Stephenson, AL.com
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Adam Lempka (@alempka30): Yes Nebraska played sub par today but isn’t it a great feeling to be 1-0 and having Coach Frost captain of the ship making adjustments to his crew? Enjoy the moment. On to Colorado for a business trip. #Huskers #GBR
TReiber (@reiber_tom): Defense played like Men! @MartinezTheQB and the offense will get their end figured out soon! #GBR #Huskers #Blackshirts
Eric Crouch (@croucheric): Them bones getting it done today for #Huskers Offense will improve 100%. TD on Special teams is always sweet!
De'Mornay Pierson-El (@DontPunt): Don't punt to me ... Don't punt to my guy @jdspielman10 !! LET'S GO #GBR
Kenny Bell (@AFRO_THUNDER80): Today I fired the wiener gun from the sideline into the west stadium suites. Easily one of the most proud accomplishments In memorial stadium.
Faux HawkFan (@FauxHawkFan): How does this work? Do the #Huskers go straight to the playoffs?