Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14

Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) dives into the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown run against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Coach Thomas Hammock: "Obviously, not our best performance. We wanted to give ourselves a chance. We didn't do that early. Credit to Nebraska, they had some explosive plays, which we knew could happen."

Hammock, on what NU did to slow NIU down: "They have big linemen, big linebackers, the Oklahoma State transfer (Darrion Daniels) is tough to move and the linebackers played downfield. We knew going into it, so we tried to create some angles to give ourselves a chance to win the football game."

Hammock, on Trayshon Foster's targeting call: "It's not a momentary lapse at all. The receiver was in the air coming down and got hit. He didn't do anything dirty or cheap, he was going in to hit the guy and hit him up high. It was a bang-bang play."

Hammock: "On the fake punt the look was there, and we strayed a little bit and that’s my fault, the on-side kick we had a look that was conducive, we executed it all week and felt good about it, but we didn’t execute it. Those are some of the calls that I take responsibility for, putting Nebraska on the short field and they have guys that can get in space and make plays.”

They Tweeted it 

What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:

David Bliss (@dbliss7): Yes NORFOLK represents in a big way! Woo hoo! WTG Lane and #Huskers!!

Ravensguy52205 (@RavensFan55220): Really excited to see some of these other guys in the game for the #Huskers @rahmir_johnson @Yaboyjae19 @Noah11_V so many guys on defense too. #GBR

Carlo (@CarloEby): Don’t know why “send everyone at the punter” wasn’t always the strategy but I love this.

Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen): My God. Maurice Washington is a damn cheat code. Another incredible run there and the speed! #Huskers

Steve Bryant (@stevenbryant723): My life has meaning this week, #Huskers win!!!

Husk Guys (@HuskGuys): Casual fan: “meh, Huskers up 22 in the 3rd quarter? They’ll probably blow them out. What else is on”

#Huskers fans: “I AM VOMITING EVERY 3 MINUTES I’M SO NERVOUS”

