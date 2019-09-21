Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Illinois coach Lovie Smith on his team: "I think we have a chance now to win. In years past, I didn't think we had a chance. We're a better football team. Tonight it didn't turn out that way. We're definitely a better defensive football team than we've been."
Smith on his defense: "When they have 30 more plays than you do, you have to substitute (defensively). When you get worn down, you miss tackles. You're not in position and don't finish a play when you're exhausted a little bit."
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Derek Johnson (@DerekJohnson05): Maurice Washington is a superstar. Not many RBs can cut like that #Huskers
Dusty (@dustybayne): Is this going to be one of those weird road night games that feel like a bad dream? #huskers
Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR): Ball security = job security and right now #2 and #26 need to tighten it up. Come on men!
Day Walker (@ztorch667): Who swapped out the refs headset for the @Wendys drive thru microphone in the #Huskers game?
Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry): I love Frost’s press conferences. You can see why kids wanna play for him. He’s just getting started. He’s in year 2! Can’t wait for next week and the years to come. GBR.
Maurice Washington (@Mo_is_blessed): The only thing that hurts is me not being able to cheer my teammates on