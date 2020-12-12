Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:

Eric Seitz (@EricSeitz): Hoping Scott (Frost) finally points a thumb. Him and his staff are getting out coached week in and week out. If he calls one of these QBs “the future” again, How do you believe anything he says.

Eric Crouch (@croucheric): Tough loss today #Huskernation Let's be positive and believe Frost will get it done.

Paul "Jake" Jacobsen (@HuskerTapes): When Frost says " we're close "....he's right. He really is. But jeez, every week is death by paper cuts

Zach Potter (@ZachPotterTE): Pandemic, no pandemic...we’re 2-5. We have a long ways to go. We show flashes. We get in our own way. We get some very questionable calls from the white hats. Scott is our coach. Scott will continue to be our coach. Scott must get better. We must get better. Day by day! #Huskers

Husker Faithful (@GBRalways): I’m not a bandwagoner, I’m not going to stop supporting this team. But it’s time as fans that we be serious about what is going on. We can leave the blind optimism behind. Some accountability needs to be had. This is ridiculous.