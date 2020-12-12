Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Minnesota on Saturday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach P.J. Fleck: "Got to give Nebraska a lot of credit. They’re a good football team, really well coached. We had a lot of challenges on our football team this week. I do want to start by just thanking our medical team."
Fleck on the passing game: "We wanted to mix it up a little more. What I thought we did really well was mixing the first- and second-down throws up. From dropback to nakeds (bootlegs) to the RPO game, and there was a better mixture of that this game."
QB Tanner Morgan on the offensive line: "I think first and foremost they showed how tough and united they are. It doesn’t matter who’s in there, they are going to play extremely hard, they’re going to play for each other for the benefit of the football team because everything starts up front."
DL Boye Mafe: "Going into this week we watched a lot of film on them and watched how they set and how they move as an O-line and a unit. I noticed that sometimes when their tackles have trouble they chip with their guards and they bring their guards to help."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
The Gophers were inconsistent Saturday. But so was their opponent.
In the team's first game back after a two-week layoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Gophers managed to beat Nebraska 24-17 on Saturday in Lincoln, improving to 3-3.
A shorthanded Gophers team with 23 players recently testing positive for COVID-19 and entering the Big Ten's 21-day sit-out policy used several new starters and rotated in many depth players to deal with the absences. Plus, this was the first game without star receiver Rashod Bateman, who opted out again during the outbreak.
The Gophers scored first on a 26-yard run from Big Ten-leading rusher Mohamed Ibrahim. But after a snowy night in Nebraska, Ibrahim slipped while running into the end zone and ended up sliding feet-first into a barricade. He appeared to play through a left shoulder injury for the rest of the game.
Special teams was also off and on, with the return units coughing up the ball a few times but punter Mark Crawford having his best game, pinning the Cornhuskers in tough field positions a couple of times.
— Megan Ryan, Minneapolis Star Tribune
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Eric Seitz (@EricSeitz): Hoping Scott (Frost) finally points a thumb. Him and his staff are getting out coached week in and week out. If he calls one of these QBs “the future” again, How do you believe anything he says.
Eric Crouch (@croucheric): Tough loss today #Huskernation Let's be positive and believe Frost will get it done.
Paul "Jake" Jacobsen (@HuskerTapes): When Frost says " we're close "....he's right. He really is. But jeez, every week is death by paper cuts
Zach Potter (@ZachPotterTE): Pandemic, no pandemic...we’re 2-5. We have a long ways to go. We show flashes. We get in our own way. We get some very questionable calls from the white hats. Scott is our coach. Scott will continue to be our coach. Scott must get better. We must get better. Day by day! #Huskers
Husker Faithful (@GBRalways): I’m not a bandwagoner, I’m not going to stop supporting this team. But it’s time as fans that we be serious about what is going on. We can leave the blind optimism behind. Some accountability needs to be had. This is ridiculous.
Dave Sund (@davesund): No fan base in college football has been anywhere close to as obnoxious as Husker fans this year. Both in the denial of pandemic reality and the victim/hero complex of the program. So yes, when they get beat, the teams have earned their right to talk all the trash.
Arick Johanson (@ArickTheRed): Senior day. At home. Chance for a bowl. Minnesota is down players and hasn’t played in weeks. We have no fire. Poor execution. No leadership. Yeah probably worse than Illinois.
