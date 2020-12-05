Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' win against Purdue on Saturday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach Jeff Brohm: "It was not the day we wanted. Got off to a bad start, had a lot of penalties and were not able to run the football. I thought we had a good week of practice, I thought our guys were ready to play, I thought we'd play better and the bad start shot us in the foot early on and we weren't able to overcome it."
Brohm on NU's blocked punt: "We had some punting competition this week on Thursday. Brendan (Cropsey) punted better than anyone else. To be quite honest, I believe it was one guy not getting their block that caused the punt to be blocked."
Brohm on changing QBs: "We definitely thought about putting Aidan (O'Connell) in the game. Sometimes that's not all on the quarterback. I thought Jack (Plummer) played hard, he was under a little duress, he made some plays. We've got to play better around him."
QB Jack Plummer on early deficit: "Coach always says not to worry about the scoreboard, we've got play hard no matter what the score is, if we're down 14-0, up 27-0, we're playing hard no matter what the score is. But does it stink to be down 14-0 to start? Yeah, it does."
Plummer on run-game struggles: "When we were clicking and doing everything right as an offense, we were moving the ball. Yeah, we weren't running it, but it's not an excuse for us to not put up enough points."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — This was a big mess of ugly. Where to begin?
Penalties. Oh, boy. Crucial ones that kept drives alive or halted scoring chances. Holdings. Offsides. Flags for unsportsmanlike behavior and another one for unnecessary roughness that was a killer and prevented any type of comeback.
It’s as good a place as any to start since every segment of Purdue’s team played a role in Saturday’s 37-27 loss to Nebraska at Ross-Ade Stadium. Four straight losses — the most in coach Jeff Brohm’s tenure — but this one looked and felt worse than anything else this season. The penalties were huge. So were the early breakdowns on special teams, including a blocked punt on the game’s eighth play.
The offense? Can’t pick up one yard on three straight plays after gaining nine yards on first down late in the first half. The defense? Third-down problems won’t go away, nobody can force a turnover and opposing quarterbacks have plenty of time to sit in the pocket and survey the field.
A season with plenty of promise after the 2-0 start is crawling to the finish line.
— Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Meg (@hotmesshusker): I cannot stop thinking about how happy I am for Adrian Martinez.
Eric Crouch (@croucheric): This is how Nebraska should start every game! Keep the gas on...
Nate Brown (@natesportsguy): Yeah...but any loss by the Huskers brings out the haters. A #BigTen win...and it's crickets
T-Roy (@troy_little): Saturdays are so much better when my #Huskers win! #GBR
Damon Benning (@damonbenning): What is it about Purdues field that always makes it look so chewed up? Thats a bad track
Meg (@hotmesshusker): Tip your hat to Cam Jurgens, 2AM, CTB, and every other Husker on this team for fighting through this crazy season and working to get better. Proud of these dudes.
Dan Gill (@DanRRTX): Give CTB the game ball. Coverage on an excellent receiver was tight all game. Showed a ton of leadership for #Huskers
Derek Johnson (@DerekJohnson05): Great stand by the defense. If Nebraska gave this kind of effort every week ...
