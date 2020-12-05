Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' win against Purdue on Saturday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Coach Jeff Brohm: "It was not the day we wanted. Got off to a bad start, had a lot of penalties and were not able to run the football. I thought we had a good week of practice, I thought our guys were ready to play, I thought we'd play better and the bad start shot us in the foot early on and we weren't able to overcome it."

Brohm on NU's blocked punt: "We had some punting competition this week on Thursday. Brendan (Cropsey) punted better than anyone else. To be quite honest, I believe it was one guy not getting their block that caused the punt to be blocked."

Brohm on changing QBs: "We definitely thought about putting Aidan (O'Connell) in the game. Sometimes that's not all on the quarterback. I thought Jack (Plummer) played hard, he was under a little duress, he made some plays. We've got to play better around him."