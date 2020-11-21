Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

All eyes on Iowa, tho. We win that game the boys are back again. No further comment on fighting illinois game. On to Iowa. We are 0-0 going 1 game at a time

Illinois couldn’t have won if Nebraska didn’t bring Big 10 football back. So there’s that, too

Fabian Washington (@FABEWASH31): We’re just a bad team but I tell you what, I’ll be in front of the TV every Saturday until we become good again. #Huskers

Troy Martin (@TroyMartinGolf): Just saw 3 cardboard cutouts leave their seats and head for the car #Huskers

John Bukowski, (@JBukowskiOmaha): Every so often after a loss like this I think, "this is the bottom, we surely can't go lower, from here things have to improve." Then we step back again. Is this the bottom this time?

Scott Weyers, (@smweyers): If the coaches get to keep their coaching hats I don’t a reason why the players should not be able to keep their “blackshirts”