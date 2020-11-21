Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Illinois on Saturday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach Lovie Smith: "Offensively, you've got to score points, it's as simple as that. When you have a line blocking the way our guys did, you can score some points."
Smith: "Last year we had Nebraska down 14 in the second half and couldn't hold on to it. This was a game the guys have been waiting a long time for."
QB Brandon Peters on NU's early turnover: "That just gave us a lot of momentum moving forward, and from that point on we didn't stop. You have to give a lot of props to the defense, as well."
LB Jake Hansen: "On both sides of the ball as a whole I think (this was) probably our best game. We did a lot good things on both sides and obviously we still have some stuff to clean up, but I think for sure this is our best game."
Smith, on team's improvement: "That's what you're supposed to do. Fifth game of the year, you're supposed to get better and better."
RB Chase Brown: "It was a big moment for me; I mean it was my first career rushing touchdown and I had two in the first quarter. I was super happy."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
For most teams that come into Memorial Stadium, beating Nebraska doesn’t mean as much as it used to considering the Cornhuskers’ fall from the upper echelon of college football the last two decades.
You couldn’t tell that to Illinois coach Lovie Smith after his team left Lincoln with a 41-23 win Saturday.
“You can imagine what our locker room was like,” Smith said. “I’m told we haven’t won in Lincoln since 1924 when Red Grange played. Whenever something like that happens, it’s a big deal.”
Brandon Peters threw for one touchdown and ran for another in his first game in nearly a month, Illinois had two rushers go over 100 yards and the Illini beat the turnover-plagued Huskers for their second straight win.
The Huskers flopped a week after beating Penn State for their first win.
Luke McCaffrey, making his second start at quarterback, committed the first of his four turnovers on the first play from scrimmage. Wan’Dale Robinson fumbled as the Huskers (1-3) tried to come back in the second half.
— Eric Olson, Associated Press
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
All eyes on Iowa, tho. We win that game the boys are back again. No further comment on fighting illinois game. On to Iowa. We are 0-0 going 1 game at a time
Fabian Washington (@FABEWASH31): We’re just a bad team but I tell you what, I’ll be in front of the TV every Saturday until we become good again. #Huskers
Troy Martin (@TroyMartinGolf): Just saw 3 cardboard cutouts leave their seats and head for the car #Huskers
John Bukowski, (@JBukowskiOmaha): Every so often after a loss like this I think, "this is the bottom, we surely can't go lower, from here things have to improve." Then we step back again. Is this the bottom this time?
Scott Weyers, (@smweyers): If the coaches get to keep their coaching hats I don’t a reason why the players should not be able to keep their “blackshirts”
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21
