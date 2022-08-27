 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

  • Updated
  • 0

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Coach Pat Fitzgerald: "Winning cures a lot of ills… and anytime there’s a trophy on the line, it just means more."

Fitzgerald: "Gonna have some good clean Irish fun tonight, and probably tomorrow, too."

DB Cameron Mitchell, on his interception: “That play was all film study… I knew that when I had the opportunity, I was going to make the play.”

RB Evan Hull, on NW's O-line: “Dogs. They’re everything. Everything we do is props to them.”

QB Ryan Hilinski, adding to Hull's comment: “Whatever (the linemen) need, we’re going to get it. Tuck ‘em in, read ‘em a story.”

People are also reading…

Scanning the wires

What other media outlets are saying:

Four words we’ve all heard put together so many times in sports, they’ve ceased to have any impact or meaning:

“It’s a business trip.”

That’s how Northwestern’s football team is describing a visit to Ireland to play Nebraska in the College Football Classic at Dublin’s 51,700-seat Aviva Stadium. In a related and utterly unsurprising development, that’s how Nebraska’s team is describing its trip, too.

Then again, you’d better mean business when you’re coming off a demoralizing 3-9 season, as both the Wildcats and the Huskers are.

But we can talk closer to Saturday’s “Week 0” opener about the X’s and O’s, the buttonhooks and slobberknockers, the reasons why one 47-year-old coach — the Wildcats’ Pat Fitzgerald or the Huskers’ Scott Frost — will come home 1-0 while the other goes back to the drawing board. The business at hand, if you will.

In the meantime, let’s talk about something else: Northwestern’s Dublin itinerary. Truth be told, there’s plenty of pleasure built into it — more than some of the college game’s tightly wound, winning-is-everything coaches would allow — and that’s a very nice, healthy thing. These gladiators of the gridiron also happen to be students, after all, and an “overwhelming majority” of them are, according to Fitzgerald, traveling out of the country for the first time. Their minds ought to be encouraged to wander beyond the confines of a locker room and a painted field.

“This is something unique,” Fitzgerald said. “We want them to experience it and enjoy being in a foreign country, meeting new people, building relationships, experiencing a new culture and just soaking it all in.”

There are college coaches so self-obsessed, that their ideal itinerary for an international game would involve a plane, a few buses, a hotel, a stadium and maybe, if time allowed, a demand for a pay raise. That’s it, that’s all, now let’s get the heck back to campus and get to work on whoever’s next.

— Steve Greenberg, Chicago Sun-Times

They Tweeted it 

What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:

Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie): That onside kick call is going to keep Scott awake tonight
 
Caleb Salvatore (@calebisntfunny): Being a Nebraska football fan is like watching the Titanic 100 times and getting upset every time they hit the iceberg
 
Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel): I've seen this movie before.

Joel Klatt (@joelklatt): Oh that is an awful on-side kick...why??????

Levi Falck (@levifalck7): You guys watch these games for fun? I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to do this. Watching is 100x more stressful

Eric Crouch (@croucheric): I need to sleep off this headache. #HuskerNation don't give up!

Will Compton (@_willcompton): We’re in hell right now, Husker Nation

Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince): Nebraska loses and all I can think about is how the mall security guy from “Better Call Saul” must feel about it.

Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat): Scott Frost will figure it out by Year 6. Have to give him more time

Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton): Scott Frost was basically forced to hire a special teams coordinator as a condition of keeping his job, then comes out in the first game and calls an onside kick with an 11-point lead, immediately blows lead. I almost respect it.

Clay Travis (@ClayTravis): It feels like Scott Frost is finished at Nebraska. Brutal for Cornhusker fans. They traveled like crazy to Ireland for this. Tough to watch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scott Frost speaks after 31-28 loss to Northwestern

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News