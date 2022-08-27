Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

Tommie Frazier (@TouchdownTommie): That onside kick call is going to keep Scott awake tonight

Caleb Salvatore (@calebisntfunny): Being a Nebraska football fan is like watching the Titanic 100 times and getting upset every time they hit the iceberg

Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel): I've seen this movie before.

Joel Klatt (@joelklatt): Oh that is an awful on-side kick...why??????

Levi Falck (@levifalck7): You guys watch these games for fun? I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to do this. Watching is 100x more stressful

Eric Crouch (@croucheric): I need to sleep off this headache. #HuskerNation don't give up!

Will Compton (@_willcompton): We’re in hell right now, Husker Nation

Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince): Nebraska loses and all I can think about is how the mall security guy from “Better Call Saul” must feel about it.

Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat): Scott Frost will figure it out by Year 6. Have to give him more time

Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton): Scott Frost was basically forced to hire a special teams coordinator as a condition of keeping his job, then comes out in the first game and calls an onside kick with an 11-point lead, immediately blows lead. I almost respect it.

Clay Travis (@ClayTravis): It feels like Scott Frost is finished at Nebraska. Brutal for Cornhusker fans. They traveled like crazy to Ireland for this. Tough to watch.