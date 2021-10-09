Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

Ryan Dettman (@RyanDettman): Following the Illinois game would have anyone thought that the Huskers would have lost by one possession to the #6, #9, and #11 teams in the country? Losing sucks but there is a lot to be said about competing. #GoBigRed #Alwaysafan

James McCormick (@60andhatched): Nebraska is the most chaotic, enjoyable, exasperating 3-4 team ever. Huskers are about 6 plays from getting a lot of first place votes tomorrow.

Connor T. Carman (@CoachCarman10): Is Nebraska cursed? Just wondering.

Anthony (@AnthBlahBlah): I have never been so disappointed, but yet, at the same time, so encouraged by anything like I am with the Nebraska/Michigan game. The Huskers are ALMOST there. ALMOST. They're THIS... CLOSE...

DJ Gomes (D-Gomes24): Right now subconsciously our Huskers have the “what is going to be the play that loses the game” mindset, opposed to “we are about to make the play to WIN the game” mindset. Once we flip that switch these close games will fall our way