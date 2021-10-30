Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
LB Jalen Graham, on his pick six: "I was in zone, they thought I was blitzing. I kind of just dropped out, I was able to catch the pick and didn’t see anybody in front of me so I could run it. … The last time I carried it like that, I was in high school."
WR Jackson Anthrop, on Graham's pick six: "That's just all I kept saying to myself because energy seemed a little down, things just weren't clicking. But once he got that, it was like, boom, there it is. OK, zero-zero ballgame. Now let's just go and play."
Coach Jeff Brohm: "I thought this was an extremely big win for our team against a very, very good opponent that plays some good football. I was very worried coming into the game because of how explosive they were."
Brohm: "Our offense played well there at the beginning of the second half getting a lead, now that's allowing us to do what we do well, which is rush the passer, get interceptions."
QB Aidan O’Connell: "They were doing a good job with coverages. They did not really do anything we did not see on the film but they were sometimes clouding him and putting a safety of a topic over there, but then also giving us some one-on-one opportunities."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
It was a fight for the football with less than two minutes to play in a battle between two Big Ten West programs. Trailing by less than a touchdown, Nebraska lined up for an onside kick, needing a recovery against Purdue to keep its hopes of a comeback win alive.
But in that final scrum, junior tight end Payne Durham emerged with the ball for the Boilermakers. He flaunted his team’s possession while knowing he secured a 28-23 road victory at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska may have gained more yards than Purdue, but the team never turned the ball over and demonstrated the ability to run the ball while its defense snatched four interceptions Saturday.
In the first two quarters, it was a back-and-forth matchup as the Cornhuskers — led by junior quarterback Adrian Martinez — scored on three of their first four offensive drives. Nebraska opened the scoring with a 16-yard catch and run to junior wide receiver Omar Manning.
Purdue, after failing to convert on a 36-yard field-goal attempt, equalized the contest thanks to its defense. For the second straight game, the Boilermakers scored on a defensive touchdown.
— D.J. Fezler, Sports Illustrated Purdue
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Kyle Kieborz (@kyle20287774): What do you do with Nebraska? Cause there is only one position that hasn’t changed in Scott Frost era.. QB
Todd J. Pearce (@ToddJPearce1): As much as it hurts me to say it, Nebraska will not win another football game this season. Scott Frost will very likely be out of a job by season's end, if not sooner.
Dan P (@DanimalP1): Hey Nebraska fans, details matter. A loss is a loss. Stop giving Frost a pass. They should have won today. No excuse.
Anna (@anniodarone3): Ugh I still like Scott Frost tho
Dustin (@duroberz): Don’t get me wrong, losing sucks especially week after week. Understand this, the schedule this year is one of the difficult ones we have and progress is being made.We’ll be back. #GBR
The Priest (@HuskerPriest): I’ve never felt better about pedestrian traffic flow after the Husker game. #GBR
Brian Brashaw (@bbrashaw): This Nebraska staff has tried for 4 years to turn Martinez into McKenzie Milton. He’s not and never will be. He’s Taylor Martinez but more dynamic, more jazz and a slightly better passer. He hasn’t succeeded in the clutch because he’s never been allowed to be his natural self.