Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

LB Jalen Graham, on his pick six: "I was in zone, they thought I was blitzing. I kind of just dropped out, I was able to catch the pick and didn’t see anybody in front of me so I could run it. … The last time I carried it like that, I was in high school."

WR Jackson Anthrop, on Graham's pick six: "That's just all I kept saying to myself because energy seemed a little down, things just weren't clicking. But once he got that, it was like, boom, there it is. OK, zero-zero ballgame. Now let's just go and play."

Coach Jeff Brohm: "I thought this was an extremely big win for our team against a very, very good opponent that plays some good football. I was very worried coming into the game because of how explosive they were."

Brohm: "Our offense played well there at the beginning of the second half getting a lead, now that's allowing us to do what we do well, which is rush the passer, get interceptions."