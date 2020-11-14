Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Penn State on Saturday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach James Franklin, on his QBs: "We're not going to name a starting quarterback right after a game before discussing it as a staff before evaluating the tape. Where we were at in that game, with the turnovers, with what's gone on this season so far, we had to make that change, and I thought Will (Levis) did some really good things coming in for us."
Franklin: "I think early on it was the turnovers and the lack of the running back. It's hard to get into a rhythm, it's hard to get into a groove, it's hard to call when you don't have the confidence that you're not going to turn the ball over."
Franklin: "We were more physical up front (than in PSU's previous three games), we were more consistent up front, but yet you look at the stats, the stats kind of tell a different story than how the game came out, again because of the turnovers."
TE Pat Freiermuth: "The message is just continue to fight and we can’t give up. I think we’ve got four or five more games to go out there and execute and we may not have the season we want, but we can still end up with a winning record. We got to go out and take what’s ours, we just can’t let ourselves get down in a hole like that and expect to come back and win the game even though we had the opportunities."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
Penn State’s nightmare 2020 season continues.
The Nittany Lions dug themselves a huge hole on Saturday on the road against Nebraska. It was a hole that was too big to dig out of in a 30-23 loss.
Two ugly turnovers by quarterback Sean Clifford, including a fumble returned for a touchdown, directly led to 10 Nebraska points as the Huskers built a 27-6 halftime lead.
Those mistakes got Clifford benched, and backup Will Levis nearly led a massive comeback. A Devyn Ford 5-yard touchdown that came after a 74-yard completion from Levis to star tight end Pat Freiermuth cut the Nebraska lead to 30-23 with 9:20 to go.
Penn State would reach the red zone with a chance to tie the game on its next two drives. Both came up empty. They were the fourth and fifth red zone trips of the day for the Nittany Lions that ended without a touchdown.
Those offensive failures were costly as Penn State dropped to 0-4 for the first time since 2001. It’s an inconceivable start to the season for a team that had College Football Playoff aspirations when the year began.
The loss marked the second time this year that the Nittany Lions dramatically outgained their opponent, but still found a way to lose.
— Sam Cooper, Yahoo! Sports
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Jacob Strong (@JacobStrongReal): I’ve never wanted a coach to win more badly then I do Scott Frost, so happy for him to get a win and maybe some confidence back #GBR #Huskers
Jim Vranicar (@JVraniar): I need a cigarette and I don't even smoke. #Huskers #GBR
Zach Potter (@ZachPotterTE): Never been so excited to beat a 0-3 team! Win is a win. Build off this and keep getting better day by day!
Crystal J. Stiles (@DrStilelsclimate): Luke McCaffrey looked good on that first drive!!
Brandon Reilly (@brandonreilly87): Most college kids would absolutely fold in Adrian’s situation. I’m not in the locker room & don’t know what goes on, but I’d bet a lot of money he’s one of the most respected guys on the team.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!