Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

Dan Wolken (@DanWolken): Nebraska fans shouldn’t be mad at Scott Frost. You had to try. He had to take the job. Sometimes it just doesn’t work. The person you should be mad at is Bill Moos for giving him a contract extension after two years for no good reason.

Eric Crouch (@croucheric): Disappointing loss. Hope we improve next week.

Brad Dickson (@brad_dickson): Nebraska lost to a quarterback who left Rutgers because he wasn't getting playing time.

Natalie Lowry (@nalowry): Being a Nebraska fan is the weirdest timeline.

Joshua Shaw (@ShawHusker): Nebraska loses a lot of one possession games under Frost. Special teams and turnovers do it. You can't help out the opponent like this constantly and they do. This is going to be a long season.

Niles Paul (@NilesP_): I was really the last person from the north side of Omaha to hold it down for the University of Nebraska.. There’s your problem

Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres): The NCAA isn't going to bring down Scott Frost. The fact that — in the transfer portal era — he hasn't found a better alternative in four years at quarterback than Adrian Martinez is what is what will.

Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB): Here's the thing: I think Illinois is a team capable of getting to a bowl. It's not necessarily a "bad loss" for Nebraska in terms of opponent.

What makes it a bad loss is the fact that you're seeing the same dumb mistakes and lack of adjustment in Year 4 as you saw in Year 1.