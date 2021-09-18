Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

Riley: "We fought our tails off, but we just weren't sharp enough to play elite ball. We had some great moments, especially to open both halves, but we've got to play cleaner ball."

NORMAN, Okla. — Maybe the football gods decided it beforehand: No matter how much the college game has changed in the past 30 years, if Oklahoma and Nebraska are going to play only slugfests are allowed.

That's what broke out Saturday at Owen Field, and the third-ranked Sooners came away with a 23-16 victory in a manner more reminiscent of one of Barry Switzer’s victories in the series from the 1980s.

“You just never know how these games are going to play out," OU coach Lincoln Riley said. "You’ve got to know your football team. You have to have a feel for how the game is playing, and you have to have confidence in the other sides of the ball, whether it’s offense, defense or special teams. All sides of the ball had to do their part. Certainly some of our decisions today were based on the flow of the game. Try like always to give us the best chance to win it.

"That’s what I get paid to make decisions on. We did it, and our guys responded well.”