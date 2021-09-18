Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Oklahoma on Saturday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach Lincoln Riley: "There's a lot of pride in these two programs. Both these programs have won a lot of games, a lot of championships. To bring this game back — I think everybody sensed how special it would be. Both teams rose to the occasion and gave us a great college football game."
LB Nik Bonitto, on Adrian Martinez: "We knew the spy role was going to be a really good plan this week, especially with a guy that’s dynamic like him. He can make a lot of plays on the run. We won’t face too many guys like him.”
QB Spencer Rattler: “We took what they gave us. We dominated in the run game as well. Having a balanced flow like that makes it easy for us. We just have to finish. That’s something we have to strive for, it’s finishing.”
S Pat Fields, on blocked extra point: "That's a big play that's able to shift momentum, get the offense back rolling and get like the team morale back going.”
Riley: "Yeah, it was heavy hitter. I thought both teams tackled pretty well. Nebraska tackled probably a little bit better than we did. Our defensive line was the difference in the game, being able to limit them for the most part running."
Riley: "We fought our tails off, but we just weren't sharp enough to play elite ball. We had some great moments, especially to open both halves, but we've got to play cleaner ball."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
NORMAN, Okla. — Maybe the football gods decided it beforehand: No matter how much the college game has changed in the past 30 years, if Oklahoma and Nebraska are going to play only slugfests are allowed.
That's what broke out Saturday at Owen Field, and the third-ranked Sooners came away with a 23-16 victory in a manner more reminiscent of one of Barry Switzer’s victories in the series from the 1980s.
“You just never know how these games are going to play out," OU coach Lincoln Riley said. "You’ve got to know your football team. You have to have a feel for how the game is playing, and you have to have confidence in the other sides of the ball, whether it’s offense, defense or special teams. All sides of the ball had to do their part. Certainly some of our decisions today were based on the flow of the game. Try like always to give us the best chance to win it.
"That’s what I get paid to make decisions on. We did it, and our guys responded well.”
The Sooners (3-0) were three-touchdown favorites against their once-great rival but were never able to wrestle complete control of the game. They never trailed, grabbing the lead for good on quarterback Spencer Rattler’s 1-yard dive to cap a 14-play opening drive. But they never truly pulled away from the Huskers.
— Tulsa World staff
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Eric Crouch (@croucheric): Nebraska had chances. Cant have penalties, sacks and interceptions at opportune times. Proud of the effort today on the road against #3 team.
Tony Martinez (@knottyrock11): My kid played his ass off. PERIOD
HuskGuys (@HuskGuys): That's the most fun I've had watching a Nebraska game in 10 years. Battled and should have beat the #3 team in the country. Proud of this team.
Will Compton (@_willcompton): We just went toes with the #3 school in the country and should’ve won. Beat ourselves. Penalties and missed kicks We make our kicks and not get penalties we win that game 30-14 and storm the field.
Blake Lawrence (@Blake_Lawrence): .@CameronJurgens has been flagged twice for being an aggressive, overpowering, dominant offensive lineman. I don’t get how that’s a penalty.
Huskers Gameday (@HuskersGameday): We have to sit on this for ONE YEAR until the Sooners come to Lincoln.
Jordan Westerkamp (@JordanWesty1): Tough loss but pumped at the way @MartinezTheQB (Adrian Martinez) played. Excited to watch rest of season. #gbr