Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' 52-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
QB Justin Fields, on atmosphere: "It was definitely weird. I was looking at the stands to celebrate with some friends, but nobody was out there. We just try to bring our energy to the game, so it was definitely different, but I think we handled it well."
Fields, on empty stadium: "I wouldn't say easier, but there's definitely a sense of calmness around us, so I think it made it easier for the offense to communicate with each other out, just getting calls out, IDs out and the protection."
Coach Ryan Day: "I thought Nebraska came out and played a really good game; I think they had a really good plan early on. Give credit to our defensive staff and our players being able to adjust."
OT Wyatt Davis: "Ten months not having a game and then we go into one and there was so much confusion, us being away from the program, but honestly that's what comes with the first game. Credit to (Nebraska) because they came out swinging. They got us a little bit, but (we) responded and swung back."
Day: "We still left some things on the field, but overall I thought we made big plays. I thought Justin played well — he didn't force anything — did a good job with his feet, was accurate."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first hint that things would be different on Saturday appeared in the dull gray sky. Or, rather, did not appear.
For decades, fans driving to Ohio State football games could look high above the horizon, to the single-engine Pipers and Cessnas pulling advertising banners that doubled as markers pinpointing Ohio Stadium.
The planes once stood as beacons of Saturday normalcy. Now, with no crowd to solicit, normal had to reveal itself in different ways, such as Ohio State again winning its home opener.
The Buckeyes have not lost one of those since 1978, when freshman quarterback Art Schlichter conned Woody Hayes into starting him. Art threw five picks that day and OSU lost 19-0 to Penn State. Woody’s season, and career, ended even more ignobly some 16 weeks later.
Nebraska is no Penn State. Not anymore. The Buckeyes started slowly but pulled away to defeat the Cornhuskers 52-17 for their sixth consecutive win against a formerly elite program now best known for having the nicest fans in the nation.
Television does not adequately capture the bizarre atmosphere that took shape in and around the stadium. The piped-in crowd noise and music, including the obligatory White Stripes’ "Seven Nation Army," plus the virtual fans and tight camera shots sufficiently masked the emotional emptiness.
— Rob Oller, Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli): "This officiating crew in Columbus is having a rough day."
Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner): "Cmon stripes — these are some garbage calls on @HuskerFBNation!!! OSU doesn’t need any help ..."
Don Sorensen (@donnieg64): "I know things didn’t go our way today but we are playing football in 2020. Keep the faith Big Red."
Nathan Martin (@NathanMartin): "We are VASTLY improved from last year. Still a way to go."
Will P (@evolutionof56): "Ty Robinson is a DUDE. That young pup is gonna be a problem."
John Croghan (@johncroghan): "Still go back to the 2nd quarter out of the TV timeout and the delay of game. Never regained any sense of momentum."
Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR): "We cannot get behind the sticks. Have to stay on schedule for this offense to be effective."
Madison Demmel (@MadisonDemmel): "I have been waiting 330 days for this!! Game day!!"
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska vs. Ohio St, 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!