Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' 52-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

QB Justin Fields, on atmosphere: "It was definitely weird. I was looking at the stands to celebrate with some friends, but nobody was out there. We just try to bring our energy to the game, so it was definitely different, but I think we handled it well."

Fields, on empty stadium: "I wouldn't say easier, but there's definitely a sense of calmness around us, so I think it made it easier for the offense to communicate with each other out, just getting calls out, IDs out and the protection."

Coach Ryan Day: "I thought Nebraska came out and played a really good game; I think they had a really good plan early on. Give credit to our defensive staff and our players being able to adjust."