Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game at Wisconsin on Saturday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Head coach Paul Chryst: "If you're going to win, it takes a team. There's a lot of good our defense did do. There was some tremendous effort, but you knew coming in that we needed to score some points."
Chryst, on Nebraska: "It's a good offense and we knew going in their quarterback is a heck of a player who is dynamic. … It does take everyone."
Chryst, on Braelon Allen meeting former Wisconsin RB Melvin Gordon before the game: "That's his hero."
TE Jake Ferguson, on RB Braelon Allen: “He’s a hell of a runner. He’s definitely going to go down as one of the great backs here.”
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
Freshman tailback Braelon Allen added another chapter to a special freshman season by carrying the University of Wisconsin football team to a 35-28 win over Nebraska.
The No. 19 Badgers (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) entered the game with the nation’s top defense in terms of yards allowed, but that unit struggled all afternoon with Nebraska’s offense. Allen, a 17-year-old from Fond du Lac, made history with a 228-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Cornhuskers (3-8, 1-7), including a 53-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that was the winning score.
UW’s defense stopped Nebraska’s final drive despite the Cornhuskers making it to the 11 on the series. The victory gives UW its seventh in a row, marking the second-longest win streak for coach Paul Chryst since he took over the program in 2015.
The Badgers notched their eight consecutive victory over the Huskers, keeping possession of the Freedom Trophy.
— Colten Bartholomew, Wisconsin State Journal
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Will Compton (@_willcompton): We really are the greatest 3-win team of all time but it’s the most painful thing to endure
Dennis P. Crawford (@DennisPCrawford): I'm done with the excuses. If Nebraska had gotten the call, they would've need to score a TD and get an extra point. After that, they would've had to win in OT. Not very likely.
Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR): Man, heart hurts for the men in that locker room. After the last 2 emotional weeks they still showed up and fought. I’m very proud to be a Husker today. Quick turn around, I can’t wait to watch this group play together one last time in Memorial stadium. GBR forever.
Kyle Moore (@MrMoore3844): Watching it over again how as a ref do you see that play and not throw the flag. Any other play they throw the flag if the defender looks at the receiver wrong but that on their don’t throw it….
Latrell Neville (@LatrellNeville7): InFrostWeTrust
Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG): Scott Frost said he was “too angry to ask” for an explanation on why there was no DPI called on fourth-and-20 in the final seconds.
ATXUNLSTL (@ATXHskr): What a truly bizarre season. Clearly, the #Huskers can play with anybody, but can also lose to anybody. It makes no sense. Keep fightin'! #GBR Iowa is our bowl game.
Brett Berry (@DoubleB_12): Adrian Martinez had one really bad play today. Otherwise, he passed for 351 yards against a defense that only averaged allowing 155 pass yards a game. But a bunch of people will tell you he sucks… #Huskers