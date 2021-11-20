Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game at Wisconsin on Saturday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Head coach Paul Chryst: "If you're going to win, it takes a team. There's a lot of good our defense did do. There was some tremendous effort, but you knew coming in that we needed to score some points."

Chryst, on Nebraska: "It's a good offense and we knew going in their quarterback is a heck of a player who is dynamic. … It does take everyone."

Chryst, on Braelon Allen meeting former Wisconsin RB Melvin Gordon before the game: "That's his hero."

TE Jake Ferguson, on RB Braelon Allen: “He’s a hell of a runner. He’s definitely going to go down as one of the great backs here.”

Scanning the wires

What other media outlets are saying:

Freshman tailback Braelon Allen added another chapter to a special freshman season by carrying the University of Wisconsin football team to a 35-28 win over Nebraska.