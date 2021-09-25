Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

And Matt Coghlin’s 21-yard field goal on third down kept the Spartans’ improbable unbeaten start to the season alive with a 23-20 victory Saturday night, in a game in which their high-powered offense finally vanished.

MSU won the toss in overtime and elected to play defense first. On third-and-3, Martinez threw toward Omar Manning, but Kimbrough, an offseason transfer from Florida, jumped the route for his first interception as a Spartan.

Walker, shut down all night, took a wildcat snap 23 yards on the next play. After a pair of stops, Coghlin sealed the victory, getting mobbed by his teammates and stunning the defensively dominant performance by the Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

It was MSU’s first overtime win since a 16-13 win at Wisconsin in 2012.

— Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press

