Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

Eric Crouch (@croucheric): Some really good takeaways today. Martinez looks quicker, Toure will be a big threat on offense, Stepp ran hard and the defense has some grit and flies to the ball. Enjoy the win!

Will Compton (@_willcompton): The boys are back on track (skull and crossbones emoji). Hats off to Fordham for the effort.





Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts): Congrats to (Scott Frost) and the Huskers!

Kenny Bell (AFRO_THUNDER80): Adrian is working through his progression. Taking pre/post snap reads and making good decisions based off that. Appreciate a great performance, hoping this is only the start for a great season for him. Also, feed Toure.

Travis J (TJ_GoBigRed): Oklahoma just got lucky against Tulane! Huskers will be ready in 2 weeks!

Ryan Hotovy (@rhotovy): What a great day to return to in-person Husker football. Couldn't ask for better weather and the Skers take care of business!

Kara (@huskerkara): GooooBiiiigRrrrredddd! Good game boys! Was nice to see adjustments made after an interesting start, overall clean game. Take the confidence into next week!