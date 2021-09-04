Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Fordham on Saturday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach Joe Conlin: "I thought we played great early on. The guys came out and they played their hearts out. Just didn’t finish a few drives. We got down near the red zone in the first half twice and just didn’t finish the drives. We kind of made some execution mistakes."
Conlin, on LB Ryan Greenhagen: "He’s very smart. Understands the offensive scheme and knows where the ball is going to go. He watches a lot of film and prepares. He practices like he plays. Every day. It’s special to go to work and coach him every day."
Conlin: "We didn’t have great depth but I think we have a better understanding of what we have and what we are capable of. Win or loss, you better learn a lot from it, otherwise you aren’t going to be a very good football team.”
Conlin, on atmosphere: "I thought the kids were fine. I think they enjoyed it. I think our kids did a great job. The atmosphere is great. Everyone was very nice. It’s a heck of a venue. The atmosphere I don’t think affected us in any shape or form."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
Fordham hung tough with Nebraska for a while, but ultimately the Cornhuskers imposed their will on their overmatched visitor from New York City.
Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and the Huskers broke away in the second quarter and went on to a 52-7 victory Saturday.
The win came a week after the Huskers' season-opening loss at Illinois. Did a 45-point win over a Football Championship Subdivision opponent represent progress?
“I would say so,” coach Scott Frost said. “We won a game.”
Martinez established a connection with Montana transfer Samori Toure, who caught eight balls for 133 yards and ran three times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Markese Stepp added 101 yards on 18 carries as the Huskers (1-1) finished with 633 total yards.
Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen finished with 30 tackles, the most in Division I since Donald Payne had the same number for Stetson against Campbell in 2014.
The Rams (0-1) gouged the Huskers for 221 yards in the first two quarters. They had 71 yards and one first down after half.
— Eric Olson, Associated Press
They Tweeted it
