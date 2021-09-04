 Skip to main content
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
topical

Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

  • Updated
Fordham vs. Nebraska, 9.4

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost shakes hands with Fordham's head coach Joe Conlin after the Huskers' 52-7 win Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Nebraska rolled past Fordham in the home opener. Listen to Huskers head coach Scott Frost speak to the media after the game Saturday.

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Fordham on Saturday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Coach Joe Conlin: "I thought we played great early on. The guys came out and they played their hearts out. Just didn’t finish a few drives. We got down near the red zone in the first half twice and just didn’t finish the drives. We kind of made some execution mistakes."

Conlin, on LB Ryan Greenhagen: "He’s very smart. Understands the offensive scheme and knows where the ball is going to go. He watches a lot of film and prepares. He practices like he plays. Every day. It’s special to go to work and coach him every day."

Conlin: "We didn’t have great depth but I think we have a better understanding of what we have and what we are capable of. Win or loss, you better learn a lot from it, otherwise you aren’t going to be a very good football team.”

Conlin, on atmosphere: "I thought the kids were fine. I think they enjoyed it. I think our kids did a great job. The atmosphere is great. Everyone was very nice. It’s a heck of a venue. The atmosphere I don’t think affected us in any shape or form."

Eventually, the Huskers got it rolling in a commanding 52-7 win against Fordham at Memorial Stadium.

Scanning the wires

What other media outlets are saying:

Fordham hung tough with Nebraska for a while, but ultimately the Cornhuskers imposed their will on their overmatched visitor from New York City.

Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and the Huskers broke away in the second quarter and went on to a 52-7 victory Saturday.

The win came a week after the Huskers' season-opening loss at Illinois. Did a 45-point win over a Football Championship Subdivision opponent represent progress?

“I would say so,” coach Scott Frost said. “We won a game.”

Martinez established a connection with Montana transfer Samori Toure, who caught eight balls for 133 yards and ran three times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Markese Stepp added 101 yards on 18 carries as the Huskers (1-1) finished with 633 total yards.

Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen finished with 30 tackles, the most in Division I since Donald Payne had the same number for Stetson against Campbell in 2014.

The Rams (0-1) gouged the Huskers for 221 yards in the first two quarters. They had 71 yards and one first down after half.

— Eric Olson, Associated Press

They Tweeted it 

What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:

Eric Crouch (@croucheric): Some really good takeaways today. Martinez looks quicker, Toure will be a big threat on offense, Stepp ran hard and the defense has some grit and flies to the ball. Enjoy the win!
 
Will Compton (@_willcompton): The boys are back on track (skull and crossbones emoji). Hats off to Fordham for the effort.

Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts): Congrats to (Scott Frost) and the Huskers!
 
Kenny Bell (AFRO_THUNDER80): Adrian is working through his progression. Taking pre/post snap reads and making good decisions based off that. Appreciate a great performance, hoping this is only the start for a great season for him. Also, feed Toure. 
 
Travis J (TJ_GoBigRed): Oklahoma just got lucky against Tulane! Huskers will be ready in 2 weeks!
 
Ryan Hotovy (@rhotovy): What a great day to return to in-person Husker football. Couldn't ask for better weather and the Skers take care of business! 
 
Kara (@huskerkara): GooooBiiiigRrrrredddd! Good game boys! Was nice to see adjustments made after an interesting start, overall clean game. Take the confidence into next week!
