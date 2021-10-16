Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Minnesota on Saturday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Coach P.J. Fleck: "That is one of the best offenses in the Big Ten and they ended up with only 377 yards. They have been putting up 500 to 600 yards on other people. I saw resilience in the second half. I am not into bend-don’t-break, we just shut them down. At key moments, we shut them down."

QB Tanner Morgan: "When you are able to take advantage of what the defense is giving you on early downs, it really helps to move the chains and gets you in a better opportunity."

DL Nyles Pinckney: "We knew we had to go down and bow up. We knew they were going to try and run it in, and we just had to have some pride, blow our chests out and go make a play."

Felck: "That was gritty. We are down a lot of players and a lot of playmakers, but more and more playmakers keep emerging. Why? Culture. That is what row the boat is all about. I am proud of our defense."