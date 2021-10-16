Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Minnesota on Saturday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach P.J. Fleck: "That is one of the best offenses in the Big Ten and they ended up with only 377 yards. They have been putting up 500 to 600 yards on other people. I saw resilience in the second half. I am not into bend-don’t-break, we just shut them down. At key moments, we shut them down."
QB Tanner Morgan: "When you are able to take advantage of what the defense is giving you on early downs, it really helps to move the chains and gets you in a better opportunity."
DL Nyles Pinckney: "We knew we had to go down and bow up. We knew they were going to try and run it in, and we just had to have some pride, blow our chests out and go make a play."
Felck: "That was gritty. We are down a lot of players and a lot of playmakers, but more and more playmakers keep emerging. Why? Culture. That is what row the boat is all about. I am proud of our defense."
WR Chris Autman-Bell on his TD catch: “I am just grateful to have the trust in Tanner to throw that, no matter the play. It is also a type of mindset to come down with the ball."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
MINNEAPOLIS — The Gophers scored 30 points to win a Big Ten game as their quarterback set a school record with 16 consecutive completions. Today, then, must be the day we celebrate Tanner Morgan shrugging off his senior slump and reestablishing himself as one of the conference's better players.
That's a comforting story line, unless you watched the second half.
In the second half of the Gophers' 30-23 victory over Nebraska on Saturday, the Tanner Morgan Senior Moments Experience continued to confuse.
He did enough to take a snap in victory formation on a beautiful autumn afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium, but before he took a knee he gave Nebraska hope.
The Gophers defense would make the decisive plays in the second half, producing a safety and holding Nebraska scoreless on consecutive trips inside the 10-yard-line.
The Gophers would need that defense and power running because Morgan's efficiency evaporated in the afternoon sun.
— Jeff Souhan, Minneapolis Star-Tribune
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
@SteveClarke02: "Nebraska has lost in so many agonizing ways in the 4th quarter under Scott Frost that the Detroit Lions have reached out and expressed their sympathies, condolences and offered support."
@kyleighfaye: "There’s a guy at Buzzard Billy’s with a shirt on that says, “I married into this,” with a big N on it. That’s the kind of love I’m looking for, folks."
@HuskerExtraPG: "False start in a key situation. Drink."
@RScottClark: "Still can’t believe that the #Huskers couldn’t score from an inch away."
@brockminert: Just when you can't think we've seen it all before; we still find new ways to lose every week. #Huskers"
@MikeMariot: "I will always be a @HuskerFBNation fan. But these games are getting harder and harder to watch. #Huskers"
@NickBahe: Nebraska got the ball to 1 inch line and 9 yard line…came away with 0 points. Sometimes you gotta type things out for therapy."
@phil_schmidt11: "We are not close. Sorry. Can’t lose to Minnesota after the way you played against better opponents and be 'close'"
@tegets: "When you lose nearly every game by one score, you must emphasize special teams. No longer can Frost pretend they don’t matter."