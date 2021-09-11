Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Buffalo on Saturday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

RB Kevin Marks: “It was a fistfight. We knew it was going to be a game of inches. We knew we had to go toe-to-toe for four quarters. We did that. We didn’t give up. We kept fighting. We worried about who was playing."

Marks, on NU's defense: “They kept it the same, showing us a five-man front. Picking on our offensive linemen and doing stunts. We were ready for it. We did a pretty good job up front.”

Coach Maurice Linguist: "Going into the fourth quarter having possession of the ball, we very, very much were right in the middle of the game, which was what we planned and prepared for our team all week. And in the fourth quarter we didn't make enough plays to get get it done."

LB James Patterson, NU's big plays: "Those two plays that happened (in) the first half we shot ourselves in the foot. We just got a little too excited when we got to the point of attack. We could have made that play.”