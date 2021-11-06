Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Ohio State on Saturday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach Ryan Day: "It is hard to win in this conference. It is hard to win on the road. Coming off of an emotional game, a late game two weeks in a row coming in here, 11 a.m. kick. It was going to be a challenge. We knew it."
Day, on QB C.J Stroud: "I think he has made pretty good decisions. Up until this point, I thought he forced a couple of things early on. But that is going to happen with a young quarterback."
Stroud, on NU defense: "Their defense was amazing. They had a great team in general. They played everybody tough. They played, what, (four) top-10 teams. They have to give kudos to them."
K Noah Ruggles: “It is weird because in the first seven games I think I had seven field goals, and in the past two games I have had more field goals than the whole season combined."
Day: "Stopping the run against again a good team that took Michigan State to overtime. They had the team up north beat. They played well against Oklahoma. This is a good, quality team."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
Ryan Day had spoken warily about Nebraska all week, praising what he'd seen on video from the Cornhuskers while dismissing their record.
That's often coach-speak, but the Ohio State coach was justified in regarding Nebraska as better than a team with a 3-6 record. The Huskers, after all, hadn't lost by more than eight points all year, and that includes games against top-10 teams Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan.
No. 6 Ohio State also felt the frustration of having trouble putting Nebraska away but escaped with a 26-17 victory Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Buckeyes overcame a stagnant run game, trouble scoring touchdowns in the red zone and ill-timed penalties. TreVeyon Henderson didn't have a carry for longer than 6 yards until Ohio State's final drive.
But Ohio State prevailed.
It did so because its defense, with the exception of two big pass plays, was stout. Nebraska converted only 2 of 13 third-down chances and ran for only 113 yards on 34 carries.
It did so because Nebraska missed two field goals while Ohio State's Noah Ruggles kicked four field goals to remain perfect this season.
— Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG): "Imagine what you’d have thought about the 2021 #Huskers if all you were told before the year was that they’d hold Oklahoma to 23 points and Ohio State to 26."
Jordan Westerkamp (@JordanWesty1): "Why does Nebraska always suffer a absolutely awful blown call by the refs in crunch time lol. It’s laughable at this point."
Zach Potter (@ZachPotterTE): "I’d like to petition the NCAA to allow our entire defense at least one more year. These dudes deserve a better offense and special teams to be teamed with."
Jason Rollison (@catfishrollo): "Nebraska shouldn’t get rid of Scott Frost from what I’m seeing. That program is trending in the right direction!"
Jim Vranicar (@JVranicar): "The jury is in for me. @TrevAlberts should announce tonight that Scott Frost will coach the team next season. That way Frost’s staff has got the full bye week to go out and recruit kids in earnest."
Jordan Stithem (@JStit_ATC): "I’m biased but Austin Allen is the best player on the team. Best leader, best pass catcher, and best blocker"