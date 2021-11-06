Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Ohio State on Saturday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Coach Ryan Day: "It is hard to win in this conference. It is hard to win on the road. Coming off of an emotional game, a late game two weeks in a row coming in here, 11 a.m. kick. It was going to be a challenge. We knew it."

Day, on QB C.J Stroud: "I think he has made pretty good decisions. Up until this point, I thought he forced a couple of things early on. But that is going to happen with a young quarterback."

Stroud, on NU defense: "Their defense was amazing. They had a great team in general. They played everybody tough. They played, what, (four) top-10 teams. They have to give kudos to them."

K Noah Ruggles: “It is weird because in the first seven games I think I had seven field goals, and in the past two games I have had more field goals than the whole season combined."