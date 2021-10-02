Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Coach Pat Fitzgerald: "You don't stop. You don't pout. You don't point fingers. … Ultimately, I'm the guy who's responsible for how we play."

QB Ryan Hilinski on in-game injuries: "Having all those guys go down just means that we fought to the end."

Hilinski: "We're at a crossroads right now. There's two ways this can go. We can have a miserable rest of our season, or we can have a blast and win all of our games."

WR Stephon Robinson Jr.: "We're gonna watch the film, we're gonna talk about it and then we're gonna put it behind us."

DB AJ Hampton: "We need to get home tonight, take a look in the mirror, and ask ourselves what we could've done."

Scanning the wires

What other media outlets are saying: