Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game at Northwestern on Saturday.

Behind enemy lines

What those in the opposing locker room said:

Coach Pat Fitzgerald, on QB Peyton Ramsey: “He looks really calm ... He’s a coach’s son. He’s played a ton of football. … You say, ‘OK, let’s see how he responds.’ He responds consistently with the same mindset each time: ‘I’m fine. Let’s go.’”

Fitzgerald, on Nebraska's QB rotation: "To have (Luke) McCaffrey come out late, both of those quarterbacks are absolutely outstanding. I think they averaged 60 yards per quarterback draw, so lots of room to improve for our defense."

LB Chris Bergin on red zone mentality: "It’s a personal challenge. Threes don’t beat us. We get down to that red zone and we fight. We know what’s at stake — them scoring a touchdown vs. a field goal is night and day in terms of momentum and confidence."