Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game at Northwestern on Saturday.
Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Coach Pat Fitzgerald, on QB Peyton Ramsey: “He looks really calm ... He’s a coach’s son. He’s played a ton of football. … You say, ‘OK, let’s see how he responds.’ He responds consistently with the same mindset each time: ‘I’m fine. Let’s go.’”
Fitzgerald, on Nebraska's QB rotation: "To have (Luke) McCaffrey come out late, both of those quarterbacks are absolutely outstanding. I think they averaged 60 yards per quarterback draw, so lots of room to improve for our defense."
LB Chris Bergin on red zone mentality: "It’s a personal challenge. Threes don’t beat us. We get down to that red zone and we fight. We know what’s at stake — them scoring a touchdown vs. a field goal is night and day in terms of momentum and confidence."
QB Peyton Ramsey: "We just knew that we were beating ourselves. The message was simple: “Just keep chipping away and execute one thing at a time, and things are going to fall into place.” Credit their defense, they’re good, but we didn’t execute as well as we should have."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
EVANSTON, Ill. — The Wildcats allowed 13 second-quarter points but shut out Nebraska from there and have not allowed an opponent to score in the second half this season.
Northwestern leads the Big Ten with nine forced turnovers, an important part of Pat Fitzgerald’s teams. The Wildcats picked up two second-half interceptions that helped them stay ahead.
“Our defense saved us,” Fitzgerald said.
The bend-don’t-break defense came up especially big deep in Northwestern territory. Nebraska drove the ball inside the NU 25-yard line seven times. The drives ended with two field goals, a missed field-goal attempt, a touchdown, two interceptions and a turnover on downs.
The Cornhuskers’ lone touchdown drive was just 3 yards after an interception.
Late in the third quarter, Nebraska drove to the Wildcats 25, but Brandon Joseph intercepted Adrian Martinez in the end zone. It was Joseph’s third pick of the season.
With Northwestern leading 21-13 in the fourth, Nebraska drove to the 3-yard line, but Chris Bergin snagged an interception with 6:05 remaining in the game.
Nebraska amassed 442 total yards — 125 more than Northwestern — but came up with only the one touchdown.
— Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Scott Pastell (@ScottPastell): I honestly don’t think talent is the issue at #Nebraska. The program just fundamentally struggles to play sound football. Complete opposite of programs like #Northwestern #Navy #Stanford & #Alabama.
Todd Neeley (@toddneeleyDTN): I’m watching the way Indiana plays winning football and scratching my head about #Nebraska football. And we always hear nothing but excuses after each loss. #gettingold
Doug Bush (@DougBush2): Did they count the mail-in points in the Nebraska vs Northwestern game?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!