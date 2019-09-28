Behind enemy lines
What those in the opposing locker room said:
Quarterback Justin Fields on the win: "I think we're very confident right now. "We came into Lincoln — the crowd is amazing here — and it was loud at the beginning. We handled it well, jumped on them early and didn't let up."
Coach Ryan Day on the road challenge: "We talked about what it would take to win this game on the road and we hit on all cylinders. We assumed it would be hard. We've been preparing for this game for a while. Any time you have to go on the road and win a night game, we know that's not easy in this league."
Fields on his confidence: "I felt calm and confident coming into the game. "I think that goes with preparation. You prepare hard, you have nothing to worry about in the game."
Day on why Fields played all four quarters: “They’re a great team. They’re no-huddle and they can strike at any time, it’s a good offense. I just wasn’t sure at that time where the game was going. They came down and scored, Chase (Young) was out of the game. That was a tough decision to make but we decided, maybe one more drive to keep those guys in there and be smart. You look back and sometimes you can second guess yourself, but that was the decision we made at the time.”
Day on what's next: "This is just us trying to improve every week and get better. This was a major challenge for us. This doesn't mean anything if we don't keep it going."
Scanning the wires
What other media outlets are saying:
One of these weeks, Ohio State will really be tested. You'd think. At some point, a team will have an answer for the Buckeyes' multipronged offense. Some Saturday, an opponent will find a way to pierce Ohio State's swarming, disciplined defense consistently. You'd think. On Saturday, Nebraska was supposed to pose the stiffest challenge of the season for the Buckeyes. Final score: Ohio State 48, Nebraska 7. Granted, the Cornhuskers are not close to a finished product in coach Scott Frost's second season as coach. But this was the Buckeyes' first prime-time game of the year and first in front of a truly hostile road crowd, at least as hostile as the famously courteous Nebraska fans can be.
— Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch
They Tweeted it
What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Janelle Riggert (@JanelleMRiggert): Still amazes me that not only do we sell out but we Show Up. So many other teams have tons of open seats during their games. Love #Huskers #GBR #fansareloudtonight!
Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu): Truly humbled and honored to wear Scott Gaylord's jersey today. Sending so much (love) to the Gaylord family.
Pat Forde (@YahooForde): Reminder: Nebraska was ranked coming into the season. Stupid then, even more stupid now.
Colton Underwood (@colton): I still love Nebraska- y’all are very kind and welcoming people. Winners in my book
Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit): What a crowd today here in Lincoln for @CollegeGameDay !! Massive and as attentive and locked in as any crowd we’ve ever had. Thank you @HuskerFBNationfor being such gracious hosts!! Looking forward to calling the game tonight with @OhioStateFBon ABC!