Coach Pat Fitzgerald on game-ending FG: "When you lose it on the last drive of the game, it's pretty tough. They've been having trouble kicking, that's no secret."
Coach Pat Fitzgerald on Lamar Jackson's fourth-quarter interception: "I'd like to throw a red flag there (to challenge a potential pass interference). Wouldn't that be nice?"
Linebacker Paddy Fisher on defending Wan’Dale Robinson: “Explosive athlete. Nebraska used him in multiple formations and multiple situations. Going into the game, we only had a little bit of knowledge on him, game-plan wise, and the rest was just adjustments. What we saw on the film and feedback from the players, very talented, explosive player that’s going to have a great future.”
Quarterback Aidan Smith on facing the Nebraska crowd in his first career start: “I love the energy. My whole entire extended family is from Nebraska, so I grew up coming here, watching games, watching them in the Big 12, so I felt comfortable — 91,000 people is a lot of people, so you go out there and hear it for the first time, you maybe feel a little overwhelmed. But after that, get into the flow of the game, that’s that.”
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald used all his timeouts to triple-ice Lane McCallum, the walk-on transfer listed as a safety on Nebraska’s roster. McCallum, though, got a ride off the field from his teammates after (barely) netting a 24-yard field goal as time ran out Saturday to deliver a 13-10 victory. Fitzgerald fell to 1-4 for the first time since taking the reins from Randy Walker in 2006. … Aidan Smith got his first career start … and oversaw a delay of game on Northwestern’s first play. His last play was a controversial interception. Smith missed an uncovered Riley Lees, and the officials missed linebacker Will Honas colliding into intended receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman. … But the officials also missed an obvious hold from Northwestern’s Ethan Wiederkehr on the Wildcats’ previous drive; these things tend to even out.
— Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune
Kim Mackrill (@kimmackrill): Most of the time 3 points is a disappointment. This year, they feel miraculous. #Huskers
Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR): Big 10 officials might be the worst in the country! Blatant missed hold on Barry, and horrible roughing the passer call.
AngryKelly (@AngryKelly): The only thing consistent about the #Huskers this year is how they consistently look unprepared to start the 2nd half.
Ben Meyer (@PastorBenMeyer): This is such a Northwestern game. Their opponent makes mistakes, they don’t, and they steal a game they shouldn’t even be in. #Huskers
Heather McCain (@heathermccain): Celebrate your daily wins like the walk-on Husker kicker celebrated this game-winning field goal. #Huskers
Bart Sachau (@BartSachau): I don’t know if I’ve ever been more annoyed with a win in my life. #Huskers