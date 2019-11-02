Behind enemy lines What those in the opposing locker room said:
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on third-string quarterback Aidan O'Connell: "I'm very proud of Aidan because he's come in here and worked his tail off to get ready to play. I think playing last week helped him get a little rust off and some nerves out of him. I think he was relaxed when he came in. He made some big plays and big throws. And he executed the offense." Brohm on Purdue's defense: "I think early on, even though they had a couple of big plays, our defense kept us in the ballgame. That team has some weapons and they will spread you out, but with that being said I think they played with great effort, played to the end and did some good things." O'Connell on replacing Jack Plummer: “There’s no time to be nervous, there’s no time to hide in the shell. Take it like a man, and I feel super-sorry for Jack because he’s worked so hard and he’s one of my best friends. It’s my job to do what I’ve got to do.” Scanning the wires What other media outlets are saying:
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Before the questions started, Aidan O’Connell received one more round of congratulations. … Clearly, O’Connell is a popular guy right now. And he’ll be thrust into the limelight even more after the chain of events that unfolded during Saturday’s thrilling 31-27 victory over Nebraska, a game that featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter. O’Connell woke up Saturday morning as the No. 2 quarterback and went to sleep later as the team’s starter after Jack Plummer suffered a leg/ankle injury. … But on this day, O’Connell and the Boilermakers overcame a potentially crushing blow and injected this team – and program – with a much-needed victory to start November and keep those slim bowl hopes alive.
— Lafayette Journal & Courier
They Tweeted it What the fans and others are saying on Twitter:
Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR): I’m at a loss for this offense … just nothing seems to be working. Adrian seems uncomfortable, why no Mills up the gut? The opportunity to go put this game away has been there time and time again. Defense will have to score for us to win.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB): The Nebraska-Purdue game is a complete mess if you're a fan of that sort of thing. Stephen Thomas (@JayT_6752): Imagine having a great week of practice and losing to a 2 win team #GBR #Huskers Greg (@gwad_1982): I think us #huskers fans need to come to terms with the fact that the program is garbage. This will not change for a while either. They're not going to get a bowl again for the 3rd straight year and could easily end up 4-8 for the 3rd straight year. Pat Bennett (@Benatar34): I remember in 2013 complaining because Nebraska had to go to the Holiday Bowl 2 years in a row. Lol, what I would give to have that problem now… #huskers RigaTonesBeats (@rigatonesbeats): I don’t even want to continue my Nebraska dynasty on NCAA Football ‘14 … #Huskers #GBR
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) is about to be tackled by Purdue cornerback Cam Allen (18) during first-half action against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) carries the ball during the first half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) picks up a pass as Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) looks on during first-half action at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) runs with the ball as he is pressured by Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) during first-half action on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) escapes from Purdue cornerback Simeon Smiley (29) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) catches a pass in front of Purdue defensive end Semisi Fakasiieiki (97) in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (79) walks off after an apparent injury in the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska defensive lineman Carlos Davis (96) is helped off field in the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) catches a long pass in front of Purdue defensive end Semisi Fakasiieiki (97) in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (center) is injured as he is tackled by Nebraska defenders from left, outside linebackers JoJo Domann (13), Garrett Nelson (44), and inside linebacker Mohamed Barry (7) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska safety Eric Lee (6) blocks a punt by Purdue punter Zac Collins (28) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) stiff-arms Purdue safety Cory Trice (23) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on during second-half action against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) walks off the field after an apparent injury in the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on after an unsuccessful third down near the end zone during the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska cheerleaders celebrate after a field goal against Purdue in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost signals to the team in the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a pass against Purdue in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs for yardage against Purdue defensive end Derrick Barnes (55) in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) tries to outrun Purdue linebacker Jacob Wahlberg (37) and safety Jalen Graham (6) in second half action on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost talks to a game official during after penalty in the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) sacks Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates his touchdown against Purdue in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates his first touchdown of the game against Purdue during the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) fights for yardage against Purdue inebacker Ben Holt (44) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska outside linebacker Caleb Tannor (2) reacts after Purdue scores in the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) defends against Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) in the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Bell caught the ball out of bounds.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska cornerback Braxton Clark (17) tackles Purdue wide receiver Amad Anderson Jr. during the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) celebrates after tackling Purdue running back King Doerue (22) for a loss during the first half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska wide receiver Kanawai Noa (9) celebrates a pass reception with Wan'Dale Robinson (1) during the first half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) escapes from Purdue cornerback Simeon Smiley (29) in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska fans greet the team before the game against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) reacts after Purdue scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) is broken up by Purdue safety Brennan Thieneman (38) and cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) in fourth-quarter action on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is tackled by Purdue defensive end Robert McWilliams III (94) and linebacker Ben Holt (44) in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) kneels after being tackled by Purdue in the second half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman walks off the field after losing to Purdue 31-27 on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez walks off the field after losing to Purdue 31-27 on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is on the ground after being tackled in the first half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) fights for yardage against Purdue defensive end Derrick Barnes (55) during the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs against Purdue during the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) celebrates his interception against Purdue during in the first half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska outside linebacker Caleb Tannor (2) can't stop Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) from scoring in the first half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) makes a catch in front of Purdue defensive end Derrick Barnes (55) during the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) hands the ball to Wan'Dale Robinson (1) during the first half against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on during first-half action against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (79) fights for yardage after making an interception against Purdue during the first half on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost enters Ross-Ade Stadium before the game against Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska fan Matthew Tretter, 17, of Evansville, Ind., adjusts the ski mask protecting his face before the game against Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) warms up alongside Noah Vedral (16) before the game against Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost greets fans before the game against Purdue on Saturday in
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska fans greet Husker players outside Ross-Ade Stadium before the game against Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star